Ashton Sylve vs Adam Kipenga weigh-in results

Most Valuable Prospects

Native of Long Beach, CA Ashton Sylve (8-0, 8 KOs) takes on Adam Kipenga (11-3-1, 7 KOs) of Tanzania in the main event at Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, Florida on Friday, May 26. The latter reportedly replaces Angel Rebollar (6-2, 3 KOs). The eight-round lightweight bout headlines the first edition of Most Valuable Prospects. The event airs live stream on DAZN. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the co-main event, Julian Smith (6-1, 4 KOs) and Kevin Hayler Brown (2-0, 2 KOs) square off in a ten-rounder for the WBA Continental Americas super lightweight title. Also on the card, Andrey Mangushev (7-0, 5 KOs) faces Lorenzo Medina (6-0, 6 KOs) in a six-rounder at heavyweight. Plus, Bryce Henry (5-0, 4 KOs) and Jamar Pemberton (4-0, 4 KOs) battle it out in a four-rounder at middleweight.

In the UK and Australia, the event airs live on Saturday, May 27.

Get Sylve vs Kipenga full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Sylve vs Kipenga fight card

Main card

  • Ashton Sylve vs. Adam Kipenga, 8 rounds, lightweight
  • Kevin Hayler Brown vs. Julian Smith, 10 rounds, super lightweight – WBA Continental Americas super lightweight title
  • Lorenzo Medina vs. Andrey Mangushev, 6 rounds, heavyweight
  • Jamar Pemberton vs. Bryce Henry, 4 rounds, middleweight

Undercard

  • Giovanni Louis vs. Carlos Rey Ramirez, 4 rounds, featherweight
  • Tayre Jones vs. Roberto Almazan Monreal, 6 rounds, super lightweight
  • Ramiro De Jesus vs. Orlenis Licea, 4 rounds, super welterweight
  • Antraveous Ingram vs. Andrew Angelcor, 4 rounds, super welterweight
  • Kevin Nunez vs. Miguel Angel Rebullosa, 4 rounds, super bantamweight (TBC)
