Luis Alberto Lopez vs Michael Conlan final pre-fight press conference

Newswire
Luis Alberto Lopez defends IBF featherweight title against Michael Conlan at SSE Arena Belfast

IBF featherweight champion Luis Alberto Lopez (27-2, 15 KOs) defends his title against former world title challenger and Olympic bronze medalist Michael Conlan (18-1, 9 KOs) in the twelve-round main event at The SSE Arena in Belfast, Northern Ireland on Saturday, May 27. The world championship clash airs live stream on BT Sport in the UK and ESPN+ in the United States. Two days before the showdown, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference.

In the co-main event, Ludumo Lamati (21-0-1, 11 KOs) and Nick Ball (17-0, 10 KOs) battle in out in a twelve-rounder for the WBC ‘Silver’ featherweight title. Also on the card, Damian Wrzesinski (26-2-2, 7 KOs) takes on Anthony Cacace (20-1, 7 KOs) in a twelve-rounder at super featherweight and Conor Quinn (5-0-1, 4 KOs) faces Juan Hinostroza (11-10-2, 5 KOs) in a ten-rounder at super flyweight.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, May 28.

Get Lopez vs Conlan full fight card.

Links to streaming, pay-per-view or ticketing platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

