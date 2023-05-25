IBF featherweight champion Luis Alberto Lopez (27-2, 15 KOs) defends his title against former world title challenger and Olympic bronze medalist Michael Conlan (18-1, 9 KOs) in the twelve-round main event at The SSE Arena in Belfast, Northern Ireland on Saturday, May 27. The world championship clash airs live stream on BT Sport in the UK and ESPN+ in the United States. Two days before the showdown, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference.

In the co-main event, Ludumo Lamati (21-0-1, 11 KOs) and Nick Ball (17-0, 10 KOs) battle in out in a twelve-rounder for the WBC ‘Silver’ featherweight title. Also on the card, Damian Wrzesinski (26-2-2, 7 KOs) takes on Anthony Cacace (20-1, 7 KOs) in a twelve-rounder at super featherweight and Conor Quinn (5-0-1, 4 KOs) faces Juan Hinostroza (11-10-2, 5 KOs) in a ten-rounder at super flyweight.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, May 28.

Get Lopez vs Conlan full fight card.