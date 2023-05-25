Search
Luis Alberto Lopez vs Michael Conlan public workout in Belfast

Luis Alberto Lopez defends IBF featherweight title against Michael Conlan at SSE Arena Belfast

IBF featherweight champion Luis Alberto Lopez (27-2, 15 KOs) makes the first defense of his title against Olympic bronze medalist Michael Conlan (18-1, 9 KOs), who makes his second attempt to land world title, at The SSE Arena in Belfast, Northern Ireland on Saturday, May 27. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 12 rounds world championship bout live stream on BT Sport in the UK and ESPN+ in the United States.

Kicking off the fight week, the fighters hosted a public workout.

Lopez (27-2, 15 KOs), from Mexicali, Mexico, navigated bumpy terrain to become a world champion. Despite losing early in his career to Abraham Montoya and Ruben Villa, he regained his momentum with victories over unbeaten standouts Gabriel Flores Jr. and Isaac Lowe. After two stay-busy wins, Lopez received his shot at the title, defeating Josh Warrington last December in enemy territory in Leeds, England. Now under the tutelage of Kay Koroma, he is set to make his first title defense.

Conlan (18-1, 9 KOs), a 31-year-old Olympic bronze medalist, made an unsuccessful bid for the WBA featherweight title against Leigh Wood in March 2022 but bounced back later that year with wins over Miguel Marriaga and Karim Guerfi. Less than six months after his first-round knockout against Guerfi, he will return to The SSE Arena for the third straight time.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, May 28.

Get Lopez vs Conlan full fight card and start time.

