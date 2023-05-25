Search
Boxing

Mauricio Lara vs Leigh Wood 2 final pre-fight press conference

Newswire
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

Advertisements

Mauricio Lara defends WBA featherweight title in rematch against Leigh Wood in Manchester

Reigning WBA featherweight champion Mauricio Lara (26-2-1, 19 KOs) defends his belt against former titleholder Leigh Wood (26-2, 16 KOs) in a twelve-round rematch at AO Arena in Manchester, England on Saturday, May 27. The world championship bout airs live stream on DAZN. Two days before the clash, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference.

In the co-main event, former world title challenger Jack Catterall (26-1, 13 KOs) faces Darragh Foley (22-4-1, 10 KOs) in a ten-round super lightweight match. Also on the card, Jamie Robinson (15-5-2, 4 KOs) and Danny Ball (12-1-1, 5 KOs) square off in a ten-rounder for the vacant English welterweight belt. In addition, WBA super welterweight champion Terri Harper (13-1-1, 6 KOs) defends her strap in a ten-rounder against former two-weight champion Ivana Habazin (21-4, 7 KOs).

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, May 28.

Get Lara vs Wood 2 full fight card.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view or ticketing platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingNewsVideo

Add a comment

Related

Top Stories

Advertisements

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097