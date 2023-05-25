Reigning WBA featherweight champion Mauricio Lara (26-2-1, 19 KOs) defends his belt against former titleholder Leigh Wood (26-2, 16 KOs) in a twelve-round rematch at AO Arena in Manchester, England on Saturday, May 27. The world championship bout airs live stream on DAZN. Two days before the clash, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference.

In the co-main event, former world title challenger Jack Catterall (26-1, 13 KOs) faces Darragh Foley (22-4-1, 10 KOs) in a ten-round super lightweight match. Also on the card, Jamie Robinson (15-5-2, 4 KOs) and Danny Ball (12-1-1, 5 KOs) square off in a ten-rounder for the vacant English welterweight belt. In addition, WBA super welterweight champion Terri Harper (13-1-1, 6 KOs) defends her strap in a ten-rounder against former two-weight champion Ivana Habazin (21-4, 7 KOs).

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, May 28.

