Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr have reportedly agreed for July 29 fight date to take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The winner of a long-awaited world championship bout, pitting undefeated welterweight champions, is expected to walk away holding the undisputed crown.

ESPN was first to report the bout, citing sources.

Advertisements

According to the report, “Crawford and Spence will each earn eight figures guaranteed for the Showtime PPV fight, sources said, and there’s a bidirectional rematch clause that the loser can trigger within 30 days after the fight. It’s a two-fight deal for Crawford with PBC, sources said. After the probable return bout between Crawford and Spence, which must take place before the end of 2023, both boxers are expected to move up to 154 pounds.”

Long-reigning WBO champion Terence Crawford (39-0, 30 KOs) was last in action in December 2022 in Omaha, Nebraska. Battling it out in front of his hometown crowd, the 35-year-old KO’d David Avanesyan in the sixth round and made the sixth successful defense of his title. In November 2021, “Bud” stopped Shawn Porter in the tenth round in Las Vegas.

Errol Spence Jr (28-0, 22 KOs) last fought in April 2022 in Arlington, Texas where he stopped Yordenis Ugas in the 10th round of their championship unification, retained his WBC and IBF belts and claimed the WBA title. In December 2020 at the same venue, Long Island, New York’s 33-year-old scored a unanimous decision against Danny Garcia, after retaining the IBF title and taking the WBC belt by split decision against Porter in September 2019 in Los Angeles.

The official announcement, as well Crawford vs Spence ticket information, is expected to be announced shortly.