Alexis Rocha vs Anthony Young weigh-in results

Rocha vs Young: 12-round NABO welterweight title fight live from Fantasy Springs Resort Casino

NABO welterweight champion Alexis Rocha (22-1, 14 KOs) defends his title against Anthony Young (24-2, 8 KOs) in the twelve-round main event at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, CA on Saturday, May 27. The clash airs live stream on DAZN. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the co-main event, Oscar Duarte (24-1, 11 KOs) takes on D’Angelo Keyes (17-2, 11 KOs) in a ten-rounder at lightweight. Also on the card, Melvin Jerusalem (20-2, 12 KOs) defends his WBO minimumweight belt in a twelve-rounder against Oscar Collazo (6-0, 4 KOs). In addition, Fernando Diaz (12-3-1, 4 KOs) and John Ramirez (11-0, 8 KOs) square off in a ten-rounder at super flyweight.

In the UK and Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, May 28.

Get Rocha vs Young full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Rocha vs Young fight card

Main card

  • Alexis Rocha vs. Anthony Young, 12 rounds, welterweight – Rocha’s NABO welterweight title
  • Oscar Duarte vs. D’Angelo Keyes, 10 rounds, lightweight
  • Melvin Jerusalem vs. Oscar Collazo, 12 rounds, minimumweight – Jerusalem’s WBO minimumweight title
  • John Ramirez vs. Fernando Diaz, 10 rounds, super flyweight

Undercard

  • Eric Priest vs. Ricardo Ruben Villalba, 8 rounds, middleweight
  • Leonardo Sanchez vs. Uhlices Avelino-Reyes, 4 rounds, super featherweight
  • Johnny Canas vs. Jose Valenzuela Alvarado, 4 rounds, super lightweight
