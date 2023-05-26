Ashton Sylve vs Adam Kipenga prelims air live from Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida on Friday, May 26, leading to the main card live stream on DAZN.

Among the bouts, Antraveous Ingram faces Andrew Angelcor in a four-rounder at super welterweight, Ramiro De Jesus takes on Orlenis Licea also in a four-rounder at welterweight and Tayre Jones meets Roberto Almazan Monreal in a six-rounder at super lightweight. In addition, Giovanni Louis duels Carlos Rey Ramirez in a four-rounder at featherweight and Kevin Nunez battles Miguel Angel Rebullosa in a four-rounder at super bantamweight.

In Australia, the event airs live on Saturday, May 27.

Get Sylve vs Kipenga full fight card and start time.