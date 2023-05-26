Two-division undisputed champion Claressa Shields is back in the ring on Saturday, June 3 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI where she defends her middleweight title against top-ranked contender Maricela Cornejo. The pair squares off in the scheduled for ten rounds bout live on DAZN.

Shields (13-0, 2 KOs) was originally scheduled to face her old rival Hanna Gabriels (21-2-1, 12 KOs) in the rematch. Her fight on June 3 against a new opponent, Cornejo (16-5, 6 KOs), has been made official today.

“Based on the results of a May 2, 2023 VADA test done as part of the WBC Clean Boxer Program, promoter Salita Promotions made the change,” reads the announcement sent out by the promotion.

“Claressa’s goal has always been to fight the best, and we left no stone unturned in making sure we deliver the highest available contender in the undisputed multi organization no. 1 world-rated middleweight Marcelo Cornejo,” said Dmitriy Salita, President of Salita Promotions. “Fans watching the fight live on DAZN and those present for the comeback of big-time boxing in Detroit at Little Caesars Arena will witness the highest level of professional boxing between two hungry fighters fighting for the undisputed middleweight world crown.”

Shields was last in action in October 2022 in London, where she scored a unanimous decision against Savannah Marshall. Flint’s 28-year-old two-time Olympic gold medalist landed the undisputed middleweight title in April 2019 in Atlantic City, New Jersey where she defeated Christina Hammer also by UD. Battling it out in front of her hometown crowd in March 2021, Shields defeated Marie-Eve Dicaire by unanimous decision and lifted the undisputed super welterweight crown to become a two-division undisputed champion.

“I told my team to get me the best,” said Shields. “Cornejo is a tall, tough Mexican full of pride who’s in great shape and wants to beat me. She’s ranked number one. That’s exactly what I want for my Detroit homecoming and for my fans around the world. I’m looking forward to a great performance on June 3.”

Cornejo is the no. 1 ranked contender with WBC, WBO and IBF. The 36-year-old native of Prosser, Washington last fought in March in Costa Rica, where she stopped Sheila Cunha in the first round and secured her third win in a row.

“When Shields faced a Mexican in the cage, she lost. Now she will lose to a Mexican in the boxing ring,” said Cornejo. “I just finished an amazing fight camp and am in the best, strongest physical and mental shape of my life. My team in Vegas has sharpened me like a knife for this moment. On June 3, I will become Undisputed Champion!”

In Australia, Claressa Shields vs Maricela Cornejo airs live on Sunday, June 4.