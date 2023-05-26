IBF featherweight champion Luis Alberto Lopez defends his belt against Michael Conlan in the main event at SSE Arena in Belfast on Saturday, May 27. Ahead of their the 12-round bout live on BT Sport in the UK and ESPN+ in the United States, the fighters hosted a final pre-fight press conference.

Lopez (27-2, 15 KOs) of Mexicali, Mexico makes the first defense of his title that he claimed against former champion Josh Warrington in Leeds, England last December.

“I want to show that I am a true champion,” Luis Alberto Lopez said. “I’ve always been the ‘B side’ throughout my entire career, beating prospects. Now as a world champion I’m going to do more of the same. I want to finish Michael Conlan and then face the other world champions.”

“I am used to this. I’ve fought in the United States. I’ve already fought in the United Kingdom two times. I am used to them not wanting me to win. Everyone wants to see me lose, but let’s not forget that I am the champion.”

“They always say the same thing. They say they’re going to beat me, that they’re going to knock me out, that I’m going to look foolish, that they’re going to send me to go play soccer. They have told me everything. But at the end of the day, when we’re both in the ring, nothing of what they say ever happens.”

Conlan (18-1, 9 KOs) battles it out in front of his hometown crowd and makes the second attempt to lift the world title, after unsuccessful WBA title clash with Leigh Wood in March 2022.

“I’m expecting the best Luis Alberto Lopez,” said Michael Conlan. “I think he’s going to bring everything. He is going to be in the best condition. He’s going to try to knock me out, so I’m prepared for everything he’s going to try to do.”

“I’ve experienced a lot of atmospheres throughout my career now. I’ve experienced it, so I know how to handle it now. I’m looking forward to the fight because I know I’m going to go in there and perform and beat him.”

“He says his plan is to end things quickly. But I know he’s changed trainers a few times throughout this training camp. There are probably other things going on with him, so I don’t think he truly believes that. He has to say that for the cameras. And that’s okay. That’s no problem. I respect him as a fighter, but on Saturday night, I will be champion.”

“It’s been a great run with Mick,” said promoter Bob Arum. “He’s a terrific young man. He is a really good fighter, and he’s stepping to the plate against a really tough world champion in Luis Alberto Lopez, who doesn’t hesitate to go into his opponent’s hometown and perform spectacularly. Mick knows it’s not going to be an easy fight. It’s going to be a very tough fight. All the people here in Belfast will have the opportunity to watch a classic, competitive championship fight. It may end up being the fight of the year.”

Among Lopez vs Conlan undercard bouts, Nick Ball (17-0, 10 KOs) defending his WBC Silver featherweight title against Ludumo Lamati (21-0-1, 11 KOs). As well, Anthony Cacace (20-1, 7 KOs) faces Damian Wrzesinski (26-2-2, 7 KOs) at junior lightweight. Plus, Pierce O’Leary (11-0, 6 KOs) defends his WBC International junior welterweighttitle against Alin Florin Ciorceri (17-3, 7 KOs).

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, May 28.

Get Lopez vs Conlan full fight card and start time.