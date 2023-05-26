Luis Alberto Lopez vs Michael Conlan weigh-in results

IBF featherweight champion Luis Alberto Lopez (27-2, 15 KOs) make the first defense of his belt against former world title challenger and Olympic bronze medalist Michael Conlan (18-1, 9 KOs) in the main event at The SSE Arena in Belfast, Northern Ireland on Saturday, May 27. The twelve-round world championship bout airs live stream on BT Sport in the UK and ESPN+ in the United States. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the twelve-round co-main event, Nick Ball (17-0, 10 KOs) and Ludumo Lamati (21-0-1, 11 KOs) square off for the WBC ‘Silver’ featherweight title. Also on the card, Anthony Cacace (20-1, 7 KOs) faces Damian Wrzesinski (26-2-2, 7 KOs) in a twelve-rounder at super featherweight. In addition, Conor Quinn (5-0-1, 4 KOs) and Juan Hinostroza (11-10-2, 5 KOs) battle it out in a ten-rounder at super flyweight.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, May 28.

Get Lopez vs Conlan full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Lopez vs Conlan fight card

Main card

Luis Alberto Lopez vs. Michael Conlan, 12 rounds, featherweight – Lopez’s IBF featherweight title

Nick Ball vs. Ludumo Lamati, 12 rounds, featherweight – WBC ‘Silver’ featherweight title

Anthony Cacace vs. Damian Wrzesinski, 12 rounds, super featherweight

Pierce O’Leary vs. Alin Florin Ciorceri, 10 rounds, super lightweight – WBC International super lightweight title

Undercard

Conor Quinn vs. Juan Hinostroza, 10 rounds, super flyweight

Padraig McCrory vs. Diego Ramirez, 10 rounds, super middleweight

William Hayden vs. Jordan Ellison, 6 rounds, lightweight

Kieran Molloy vs. Lesther Espino, 6 rounds, welterweight

Fearghus Quinn vs. Ruben Angulo, 6 rounds, middleweight

Kurt Walker vs. Maicol Velazco, 6 rounds, featherweight

James Freeman vs. Jordan Grannum, 4 rounds, middleweight

Callum Thompson vs. Marian Marius Istrate, 4 rounds, lightweight