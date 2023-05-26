Search
Mauricio Lara vs Leigh Wood 2 weigh-in results

Mauricio Lara defends WBA featherweight title in rematch against Leigh Wood in Manchester

Current WBA featherweight champion Mauricio Lara (26-2-1, 19 KOs) defends his strap against former titleholder Leigh Wood (26-2, 16 KOs) in a rematch at AO Arena in Manchester, England on Saturday, May 27. The twelve-round world championship clash airs live stream on DAZN. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the co-main event, Darragh Foley (22-4-1, 10 KOs) takes on former world title challenger Jack Catterall (26-1, 13 KOs) in a ten-round super lightweight bout. Also on the card, Danny Ball (12-1-1, 5 KOs) faces Jamie Robinson (15-5-2, 4 KOs) in a ten-rounder for the vacant English welterweight belt. In addition, WBA super welterweight champion Terri Harper (13-1-1, 6 KOs) defends her title against former two-weight champion Ivana Habazin (21-4, 7 KOs) in a ten-round showdown.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, May 28.

Get Lara vs Wood 2 full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Lara vs Wood 2 fight card

  • Mauricio Lara vs. Leigh Wood, 12 rounds, featherweight – Lara’s WBA featherweight title
  • Jack Catterall vs. Darragh Foley, 10 rounds, super lightweight
  • Danny Ball vs. Jamie Robinson, 10 rounds, welterweight – vacant English welterweight title
  • Terri Harper vs. Ivana Habazin, 10 rounds, super welterweight – Harper’s WBA super welterweight title
  • Aqib Fiaz vs. Costin Ion, 8 rounds, super featherweight
  • Campbell Hatton vs. Michal Bulik, 8 rounds, super lightweight
  • Aaron Bowen vs. Aljaz Venko, 6 rounds, middleweight
  • William Crolla vs. Joe Hardy, 4 rounds, super welterweight
