Alexis Rocha vs Anthony Young prelims air live from Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, CA on Saturday, May 27, leading to the main card on DAZN.

Among the bouts, Ricardo Ruben Villalba (20-8-1, 8 KOs) takes on Eric Priest (9-0, 7 KOs) in an eight-rounder at middleweight. As well, Johnny Canas makes his pro boxing debut against Jose Valenzuela Alvarado in a four-rounder at super lightweight. Kicking off the action, Uhlices Avelino-Reyes (1-0, 1 KOs) faces Leonardo Sanchez (4-0, 3 KOs) in a four-rounder at super featherweight.

In the UK and Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, May 28.

