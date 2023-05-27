Diego Pacheco has his next fight date scheduled for Friday, July 7 in Monterrey, Mexico where he faces Manuel Gallegos. Undefeated 22-year-old of Los Angeles puts his WBO International and USWBC super middleweight titles on the line against the 25-year-old native of Tijuana, Baja California. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 10 rounds bout live stream on DAZN.

In the co-feature Eduardo “Rocky” Hernandez of Mexico City, Mexico takes on unbeaten Joniker Tovar of Caracas, Venezuela. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at super featherweight.

Ahead of the event, Pacheco and Hernandez signed with Matchroom.

“What a great day for Matchroom and DAZN in America and Mexico – securing two of the best young fighters out there and putting them together on a card in Monterrey,” said Eddie Hearn.

“Diego is the best young talent in the game – and we are delighted to have extended his deal with us. From the day he first put pen to paper with us in October 2018, there’s been no doubt in my mind that he would get to the very top.”

“We’ve watched Diego blossom in and out of the ring; a powerful puncher with venom and a humble young man with his community and family in his heart – Diego can become a massive star in America and Mexico, and we are with him every step of the way.”

“Rocky can almost reach out and touch that world title shot. This one is slated for ten rounds, but when you look at their respective records, both guys will be looking for an early night. Joniker is dangerous and confident, but with the champions at 130lb tuned in, Rocky will want to shine, and I expect him to do just that.”

Diego Pacheco vs Manuel Gallegos

Pacheco (18-0, 15 KOs) was in action in March in Liverpool, England where he stopped Jack Cullen in the fourth round. In 2022 he secured four victories via stoppage against Ricardo Adrian Luna, Enrique Collazo, Raul Ortega and Genc Pllana.

“I am very happy and excited to be extending me deal with Matchroom,” said Pacheco. “We have bene on the path to the top for nearly five years and I couldn’t be in a better place to achieve my goals – to become world champion, to be unified and undisputed, and to be a role model for young kids in LA and Mexico to chase their dreams.”

“I’m so happy to be headlining in Mexico on July 7. It will be a good fight against the #2 ranked super middleweight in Mexico – and when I win, I’ll be one step closer to getting to that world title shot.”

Gallegos (19-1-1, 16 KOs) made his ring return, as well as U.S. debut in February in Plant City, Florida, where he fought Richard Vansiclen to a majority draw. In 2021 he stopped Gabriel Lopez in the fifth round and scored a unanimous decision against Kevin Newman II.

“I hope Pacheco is prepared to fight for his life on July 7, because I’m coming to take everything he’s got,” said Gallegos.

Eduardo Hernandez vs Joniker Tovar

Hernandez (33-1, 30 KOs) last fought in September 2022 in Hermosillo, Mexico where he stopped Jorge Mata Cuellar in the fifth round and recorded his fifth win in a row. The 25-year-old suffered his first career defeat in July 2019 when he was KO’d by Roger Gutierrez in the first round of their bout in Carson, CA.

“I’m fighting another undefeated fighter to show that I’m the number one super featherweight in the world and to show my promoter they made the right choice,” said Hernandez. “I’m here for 10 rounds but if he goes before then he goes!”

Tovar (21-0-1, 16 KOs) won his previous bout in April 2022 via fifth-round RTD against Albert Gonzalez. In November 2021, he TKO’d Rafael Hernandez in Round 7.

“We all saw what happened the last time Rocky fought a Venezuelan,” said Tovar. “This fight will be the exact same result. I have been waiting for an opportunity to showcase my talents on a big stage, and now it presents itself. I want to thank my promoter Mr. Shane Shapiro of Shapiro Sports & Ent., Mr. Eddie Hearn of Matchroom Boxing, and DAZN for giving me this massive moment.”

The bouts featured on Pacheco vs Gallegos undercard, as well as venue and ticket information, are expected to be announced shortly.

Pacheco vs Gallegos fight card

Diego Pacheco vs. Manuel Gallegos, 10 rounds, super middleweight – Pacheco’s WBO International and USWBC titles

Eduardo Hernandez vs. Joniker Tovar, 10 rounds, super featherweight

In Australia, Diego Pacheco vs Manuel Gallegos airs live on Saturday, July 8.