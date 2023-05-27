Search
Fight Towns with Stephen Jackson – official trailer

Full episode featuring Houston’s boxing stars Jermell and Jermall Charlo, O'Shaquie Foster, Regis Prograis and Raul Marquez available June 5 on Showtime Sports YouTube Channel

Showtime Sports today has released the trailer and key art for the Houston edition of its new digital franchise, Fight Towns with Stephen Jackson, where the 2003 NBA champion and co-host of the popular podcast All The Smnoke® takes a deeper dive into the lives of the sport’s most talented boxers to learn their stories inside and outside the ring while unpacking the history, culture and icons that make up the cities the athletes call home.

The full episode will be available on Monday, June 5 on the Showtime Sports YouTube Channel.

After showcasing the historical boxing city of Philadelphia in the series’ first installment, Jackson next visits the emerging talent hub of Houston, the home to undisputed 154-pound world champion Jermell Charlo, WBC Middleweight Champion Jermall Charlo, WBC Super Lightweight Champion Reigis Prograis, WBC Super Featherweight Champion O’Shaquie Foster and former IBF Junior Middleweight Champion and ShoBox® analyst Raul Marquez to discover the grit and soul that makes “The Bayou City” a cradle of champions.

BoxingEntertainmentNewsVideo

