Kickboxing event GLORY 86 airs live stream from Grugahalle in Essen, Germany on Saturday, May 27. On the top of fight card, featherweight champion Petchpanomrung (168-39-3, 27 KO) of Thailand defends his title against No. 4-ranked contender Ahmad Chikh Mousa (58-8-1, 28 KO) of Germany.

The co-main event is a heavyweight contest between Benjamin Adegbuyi (35-7, 20 KO) of Romania and Sofian Laidouni (35-2-1, 17 KO) of France. The winner of the bout is expected to earn a spot in the World Grand Prix.

Also on the card, Luis Tavares (63-8, 21 KO) of Netherlands faces Bahram Rajabzadeh (61-1, 55 KO) of Azerbaijan at light heavyweight. As well, Guerric Billet (41-6-1, 17 KO) of France takes on Enriko Kehl (51-15-2, 30 KO) of Germany at lightweight.

Plus, Sarah Moussaddak (7-3, 1 KO) of France meets Giuliana Cosnard (53-2-1, 14 KO) of Argentina at women’s bantamweight. In addition, Robin Ciric (21-5, 7 KO) and Chico Kwasi (40-5, 22 KO) square off in an all-Dutch clash at welterweight.

Further, Juri de Sousa (43-8-1, 20 KO) of Portugal and Joilton Lutterbach (13-1, 7 KO) of Brazil duel at middleweight. Kicking off the action, Uku Jurjendal (17-7, 13 KO) of Estonia and Mantas Rimdeika (16-4, 7 KO) of Lithuania battle it out at heavyweight.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, May 28.

How to watch GLORY 86: Petch vs Mousa

Netherlands

Broadcast: Videoland

Date: Saturday, May 27

Time: 8 pm CET

USA and UK

Broadcast: YouTube

Date: Saturday, May 27

Time: 2 pm ET / 11 am PT / 7 pm BST

Australia

Broadcast: YouTube

Date: Sunday, May 28

Time: 4 am AEST

GLORY 86 fight card

Get GLORY 86: Petch vs Mousa full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Petchpanomrung vs. Ahmad Chikh Mousa – Petchpanomrung’s GLORY featherweight title

Benjamin Adegbuyi vs. Sofian Laidouni

Luis Tavares vs. Bahram Rajabzadeh

Guerric Billet vs. Enriko Kehl

Sarah Moussaddak vs. Giuliana Cosnard

Robin Ciric vs. Chico Kwasi

Juri de Sousa vs. Joilton Lutterbach

Uku Jurjendal vs. Mantas Rimdeika