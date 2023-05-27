Search
GLORY 86 results, start time, live stream, how to watch, Petch vs Mousa

GLORY 86: Petch vs Mousa

Kickboxing event GLORY 86 airs live stream from Grugahalle in Essen, Germany on Saturday, May 27. On the top of fight card, featherweight champion Petchpanomrung (168-39-3, 27 KO) of Thailand defends his title against No. 4-ranked contender Ahmad Chikh Mousa (58-8-1, 28 KO) of Germany.

The co-main event is a heavyweight contest between Benjamin Adegbuyi (35-7, 20 KO) of Romania and Sofian Laidouni (35-2-1, 17 KO) of France. The winner of the bout is expected to earn a spot in the World Grand Prix.

Also on the card, Luis Tavares (63-8, 21 KO) of Netherlands faces Bahram Rajabzadeh (61-1, 55 KO) of Azerbaijan at light heavyweight. As well, Guerric Billet (41-6-1, 17 KO) of France takes on Enriko Kehl (51-15-2, 30 KO) of Germany at lightweight.

Plus, Sarah Moussaddak (7-3, 1 KO) of France meets Giuliana Cosnard (53-2-1, 14 KO) of Argentina at women’s bantamweight. In addition, Robin Ciric (21-5, 7 KO) and Chico Kwasi (40-5, 22 KO) square off in an all-Dutch clash at welterweight.

Further, Juri de Sousa (43-8-1, 20 KO) of Portugal and Joilton Lutterbach (13-1, 7 KO) of Brazil duel at middleweight. Kicking off the action, Uku Jurjendal (17-7, 13 KO) of Estonia and Mantas Rimdeika (16-4, 7 KO) of Lithuania battle it out at heavyweight.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, May 28.

How to watch GLORY 86: Petch vs Mousa

Netherlands

Broadcast: Videoland
Date: Saturday, May 27
Time: 8 pm CET

USA and UK

Broadcast: YouTube
Date: Saturday, May 27
Time: 2 pm ET / 11 am PT / 7 pm BST

Australia

Broadcast: YouTube
Date: Sunday, May 28
Time: 4 am AEST

GLORY 86 fight card

Get GLORY 86: Petch vs Mousa full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

  • Petchpanomrung vs. Ahmad Chikh Mousa – Petchpanomrung’s GLORY featherweight title
  • Benjamin Adegbuyi vs. Sofian Laidouni
  • Luis Tavares vs. Bahram Rajabzadeh
  • Guerric Billet vs. Enriko Kehl
  • Sarah Moussaddak vs. Giuliana Cosnard
  • Robin Ciric vs. Chico Kwasi
  • Juri de Sousa vs. Joilton Lutterbach
  • Uku Jurjendal vs. Mantas Rimdeika
