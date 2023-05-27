Kickboxing event GLORY 86 airs live stream from Grugahalle in Essen, Germany on Saturday, May 27. On the top of fight card, featherweight champion Petchpanomrung (168-39-3, 27 KO) of Thailand defends his title against No. 4-ranked contender Ahmad Chikh Mousa (58-8-1, 28 KO) of Germany.
The co-main event is a heavyweight contest between Benjamin Adegbuyi (35-7, 20 KO) of Romania and Sofian Laidouni (35-2-1, 17 KO) of France. The winner of the bout is expected to earn a spot in the World Grand Prix.
Also on the card, Luis Tavares (63-8, 21 KO) of Netherlands faces Bahram Rajabzadeh (61-1, 55 KO) of Azerbaijan at light heavyweight. As well, Guerric Billet (41-6-1, 17 KO) of France takes on Enriko Kehl (51-15-2, 30 KO) of Germany at lightweight.
Plus, Sarah Moussaddak (7-3, 1 KO) of France meets Giuliana Cosnard (53-2-1, 14 KO) of Argentina at women’s bantamweight. In addition, Robin Ciric (21-5, 7 KO) and Chico Kwasi (40-5, 22 KO) square off in an all-Dutch clash at welterweight.
Further, Juri de Sousa (43-8-1, 20 KO) of Portugal and Joilton Lutterbach (13-1, 7 KO) of Brazil duel at middleweight. Kicking off the action, Uku Jurjendal (17-7, 13 KO) of Estonia and Mantas Rimdeika (16-4, 7 KO) of Lithuania battle it out at heavyweight.
In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, May 28.
How to watch GLORY 86: Petch vs Mousa
Netherlands
Broadcast: Videoland
Date: Saturday, May 27
Time: 8 pm CET
USA and UK
Broadcast: YouTube
Date: Saturday, May 27
Time: 2 pm ET / 11 am PT / 7 pm BST
Australia
Broadcast: YouTube
Date: Sunday, May 28
Time: 4 am AEST
GLORY 86 fight card
Get GLORY 86: Petch vs Mousa full fight card and stay tuned for results below.
- Petchpanomrung vs. Ahmad Chikh Mousa – Petchpanomrung’s GLORY featherweight title
- Benjamin Adegbuyi vs. Sofian Laidouni
- Luis Tavares vs. Bahram Rajabzadeh
- Guerric Billet vs. Enriko Kehl
- Sarah Moussaddak vs. Giuliana Cosnard
- Robin Ciric vs. Chico Kwasi
- Juri de Sousa vs. Joilton Lutterbach
- Uku Jurjendal vs. Mantas Rimdeika