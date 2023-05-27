Mauricio Lara and Leigh Wood battle it out in the main event live stream from AO Arena in Manchester, England on Saturday, May 27. The contest pits former WBA featherweight world champion of Mexico City, Mexico against fellow-former titleholder of Gedling, Nottinghamshire. The pair meets in the scheduled for 12 rounds rematch. In Australia, the fight airs live on Sunday, May 28.

25-year-old Lara (26-2-1, 19 KOs) was expected to make the first defense of the belt that he claimed against Wood via seventh-round TKO in Nottingham, England in February. He was stripped of the title following the mid week check weight by British Boxing Board of Control. 34-year-old Wood (26-2, 16 KOs) made the required championship limit and is eligible to reclaim the title in case of victory.

Advertisements

Among Lara vs Wood 2 undercard bouts, Chorley, Lancashire’s former world title challenger Jack Catterall (26-1, 13 KOs) goes up against Darragh Foley (22-4-1, 10 KOs) of Bondi, NSW, Australia by way of Kent, UK in a ten-rounder at super lightweight. As well, Terri Harper (13-1-1, 6 KOs) of Doncaster, Yorkshire defends her WBA super welterweight title in a ten-rounder against former two-division world champion Ivana Habazin (21-4, 7 KOs) of Zagreb, Croatia.

Also on the card a ten-round bout for the vacant English welterweight title between Danny Ball (12-1-1, 5 KOs) of Dudley, West Midlands and Jamie Robinson (15-5-2, 4 KOs) of Harlow, Essex. Plus, Aqib Fiaz (11-0, 1 KOs) of Oldham, Lancashire and Costin Ion (10-3-2, 5 KOs) of Marbella, Spain by way of Bucharest, Romania duel in an eight-rounder at super featherweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch Mauricio Lara vs Leigh Wood 2

UK and USA

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Saturday, May 27

Time: 7 pm BST / 2 pm ET / 11 am PT

Prelims: 5 pm BST / 12 pm ET / 9 am PT

Australia

Broadcast: Stream with VPN

Date: Sunday, May 28

Time: 4 am AEST

Prelims: 2 am AEST

Lara vs Wood 2 fight card

Get Lara vs Wood 2 full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Mauricio Lara vs. Leigh Wood, 12 rounds, featherweight – Lara’s WBA featherweight title

Jack Catterall vs. Darragh Foley, 10 rounds, super lightweight

Danny Ball vs. Jamie Robinson, 10 rounds, welterweight – vacant English welterweight title

Terri Harper vs. Ivana Habazin, 10 rounds, super welterweight – Harper’s WBA super welterweight title

Aqib Fiaz vs. Costin Ion, 8 rounds, super featherweight

Prelims

Aaron Bowen vs. Aljaz Venko, 6 rounds, middleweight

Campbell Hatton vs. Michal Bulik, 8 rounds, super lightweight

William Crolla vs. Joe Hardy, 4 rounds, super welterweight

Mauricio Lara vs Leigh Wood 2 results