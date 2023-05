Mauricio Lara vs Leigh Wood 2 prelims air live from AO Arena in Manchester, England on Saturday, May 27, leading to the main card on DAZN.

Among the bouts, Aaron Bowen faces Aljaz Venko in a six-rounder at middleweight. As well, Campbell Hatton takes on Michal Bulik in an eight-rounder at super lightweight. Plus, William Crolla meets Joe Hardy in a four-rounder at super welterweight.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, May 28.

Get Lara vs Wood 2 full fight card and start time.