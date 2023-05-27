Ashton Sylve (8-0, 8 KOs) and Adam Kipenga (11-3-1, 7 KOs) battle it out in the main event live stream on DAZN from Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, Florida on Friday, May 26. The contest pits the undefeated 19-year-old native of Long Beach, California against Dar-Es-Salaam, Tanzania-born 24-year-old southpaw. The scheduled for eight rounds lightweight bout headlines the first edition of “Most Valuable Prospects”.
The co-main event features Kevin Hayler Brown (2-0, 2 KOs) of Camaguey, Cuba up against Julian Smith (6-1, 4 KOs) of Country Club Hills, Illinois. The pair meets in the 10-round bout with the WBA Continental Americas super lightweight title on the line.
Among Sylve vs Kipenga-televised undercard bouts, Lorenzo Medina (6-0, 6 KOs) of Hialeah, Florida and Angel Yusel Napoles Marcillian (1-0, 1 KOs) of Camaguey, Cuba faceoff in a six-round clash at heavyweight. Plus, Las Vegas-based Jamar Pemberton (4-0, 4 KOs) of St. Louis, Missouri and Florida’s Bryce Henry (5-0, 4 KOs) duel in a four-rounder at middleweight. The full lineup can be found below.
In the UK and Australia, the event airs live on Saturday, May 27.
How to watch Ashton Sylve vs Adam Kipenga
United States
Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Friday, May 26
Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT
Prelims: 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT
UK and Australia
Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Saturday, May 27
Time: 2 am BST / 11 am AEST
Prelims: 12 am BST / 9 am AEST
Sylve vs Kipenga fight card
Get Sylve vs Kipenga full fight card and stay tuned for results below.
Main card
- Ashton Sylve vs. Adam Kipenga, 8 rounds, lightweight
- Kevin Hayler Brown vs. Julian Smith, 10 rounds, super lightweight – WBA Continental Americas super lightweight title
- Lorenzo Medina vs. Angel Yusel Napoles Marcillian, 6 rounds, heavyweight
- Jamar Pemberton vs. Bryce Henry, 4 rounds, middleweight
Undercard
- Antraveous Ingram vs. Andrew Angelcor, 4 rounds, super welterweight
- Kevin Nunez vs. Miguel Angel Rebullosa, 4 rounds, super bantamweight
- Ramiro De Jesus vs. Orlenis Licea, 4 rounds, super welterweight
- Tayre Jones vs. Roberto Almazan Monreal, 6 rounds, super lightweight
- Giovanni Louis vs. Carlos Rey Ramirez, 4 rounds, featherweight
Ashton Sylve vs Adam Kipenga results
- Giovanni Louis def. Carlos Rey Ramirez by KO (R1 at 0:52)
- Tayre Jones def. Roberto Almazan Monreal by split decision (57-56, 55-58, 57-56)
- Ramiro De Jesus vs. Orlenis Licea – majority draw (38-38, 38-38, 40-36)