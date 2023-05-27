Ashton Sylve (8-0, 8 KOs) and Adam Kipenga (11-3-1, 7 KOs) battle it out in the main event live stream on DAZN from Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, Florida on Friday, May 26. The contest pits the undefeated 19-year-old native of Long Beach, California against Dar-Es-Salaam, Tanzania-born 24-year-old southpaw. The scheduled for eight rounds lightweight bout headlines the first edition of “Most Valuable Prospects”.

The co-main event features Kevin Hayler Brown (2-0, 2 KOs) of Camaguey, Cuba up against Julian Smith (6-1, 4 KOs) of Country Club Hills, Illinois. The pair meets in the 10-round bout with the WBA Continental Americas super lightweight title on the line.

Among Sylve vs Kipenga-televised undercard bouts, Lorenzo Medina (6-0, 6 KOs) of Hialeah, Florida and Angel Yusel Napoles Marcillian (1-0, 1 KOs) of Camaguey, Cuba faceoff in a six-round clash at heavyweight. Plus, Las Vegas-based Jamar Pemberton (4-0, 4 KOs) of St. Louis, Missouri and Florida’s Bryce Henry (5-0, 4 KOs) duel in a four-rounder at middleweight. The full lineup can be found below.

In the UK and Australia, the event airs live on Saturday, May 27.

How to watch Ashton Sylve vs Adam Kipenga

United States

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Friday, May 26

Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT

Prelims: 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT

UK and Australia

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Saturday, May 27

Time: 2 am BST / 11 am AEST

Prelims: 12 am BST / 9 am AEST

Sylve vs Kipenga fight card

Get Sylve vs Kipenga full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Ashton Sylve vs. Adam Kipenga, 8 rounds, lightweight

Kevin Hayler Brown vs. Julian Smith, 10 rounds, super lightweight – WBA Continental Americas super lightweight title

Lorenzo Medina vs. Angel Yusel Napoles Marcillian, 6 rounds, heavyweight

Jamar Pemberton vs. Bryce Henry, 4 rounds, middleweight

Undercard

Antraveous Ingram vs. Andrew Angelcor, 4 rounds, super welterweight

Kevin Nunez vs. Miguel Angel Rebullosa, 4 rounds, super bantamweight

Ramiro De Jesus vs. Orlenis Licea, 4 rounds, super welterweight

Tayre Jones vs. Roberto Almazan Monreal, 6 rounds, super lightweight

Giovanni Louis vs. Carlos Rey Ramirez, 4 rounds, featherweight

Ashton Sylve vs Adam Kipenga results

Giovanni Louis def. Carlos Rey Ramirez by KO (R1 at 0:52)

Tayre Jones def. Roberto Almazan Monreal by split decision (57-56, 55-58, 57-56)

Ramiro De Jesus vs. Orlenis Licea – majority draw (38-38, 38-38, 40-36)