Shane Mosley Jr (19-4, 10 KOs) is back in the ring on Saturday, June 10 at Toyota Arena in Ontario, California where he takes on D’Mitrius Ballard. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 10 rounds middleweight bout, serving as the co-feature on the card, topped by Jaime Munguia vs Sergiy Derevyanchenko. The event airs live stream on DAZN.

In his previous bout in February, Las Vegas-based Mosley Jr (19-4, 10 KOs) scored a unanimous decision against Mario Alberto Lozano and secured his second win in a row. In April 2022, the 32-year-old native of Panoma, CA took a majority decision against Gabriel Rosado.

Ballard (21-1-1, 13 KOs) of Temple Hills, Maryland lost his previous bout in February 2022 via third-round TKO against Munguia. In November 2021 he defeated Paul Valenzuela Cuesta by unanimous decision.

Also announced for the main card, Mexico City’s former two-division world champion Mariana Juarez (55-12-4, 19 KOs) up against her compatriot, also of Mexico City, Mayeli Flores (9-1-1, 3 KOs) in a 10-rounder at super bantamweight. In addition, Rialto, California-based Ricardo Sandoval (21-2, 16 KOs) of Montclair, California meets the native of Duarte, California, Rocco Santomauro (22-1, 6 KOs) in a 10-rounder at flyweight.

Among the prelims, San Diego’s Jorge Chavez (6-0, 5 KOs) battles Los Angeles-based Christian Lorenzo (3-4, 1 KO) of Guerrero, Mexico in a six-rounder at super featherweight. Plus, Anthony Saldivar (3-0, 1 KOs) of Ontario, California and Jerome Clayton (2-1-1, 2 KOs) of Metairie, Louisiana duel in a four-rounder at super welterweight.

In the previously announced main event bout, former world champion Jaime Munguia (41-0, 32 KOs) of Tijuana, Mexico faces Sergiy Derevyanchenko (14-4, 10 KOs) of Feodosiya, Ukraine. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds at middleweight.

The current lineup can be found below.

Munguia vs Derevyanchenko fight card

Main card

Jaime Munguia vs. Sergiy Derevyanchenko, 12 rounds, middleweight

Shane Mosley Jr vs. D’Mitrius Ballard, 10 rounds, middleweight

Mariana Juarez vs. Mayeli Flores, 10 rounds, super bantamweight

Ricardo Sandoval vs. Rocco Santomauro, 10 rounds, flyweight

Undercard

Jorge Chavez vs. Christian Lorenzo, 6 rounds, super featherweight

Anthony Saldivar vs. Jerome Clayton, 4 rounds, super welterweight

In Australia, Jaime Munguia vs Sergiy Derevyanchenko airs live on Sunday, June 11.