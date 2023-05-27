Search
Boxing

Lopez vs Conlan results, start time, live stream, how to watch, main event, undercard

Newswire
Stream Luis Alberto Lopez vs Michael Conlan live results from Belfast
Champion Luis Alberto Lopez and challenger Michael Conlan at the weigh-in ceremony ahead of their IBF featherweight title bout at SSE Arena Belfast in Belfast, Northern Ireland on May 27, 2023 | Conlan Boxing

Luis Alberto Lopez defends IBF featherweight title against Michael Conlan at SSE Arena Belfast

Luis Alberto Lopez (27-2, 15 KOs) and Michael Conlan (18-1, 9 KOs) square off in the main event live stream from The SSE Arena in Belfast, Northern Ireland on Saturday, May 27. The contest features IBF featherweight champion of Mexicali, Mexico, who makes the first defense of his belt, up against Olympic bronze medalist, representing the country-host, who makes his second attempt to land the world title. The championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

In Australia the fight airs live on Sunday, May 28.

Advertisements

In the co-main event, Nick Ball (17-0, 10 KOs) of Liverpool, Merseyside defends his WBC ‘Silver’ featherweight title against Ludumo Lamati (21-0-1, 11 KOs) of Mdantsane, South Africa. The bout is also scheduled for 12 rounds.

Among Lopez vs Conlan televised undercard bouts, Anthony Cacace (20-1, 7 KOs) of Belfast, Northern Ireland and Damian Wrzesinski (26-2-2, 7 KOs) of Zlotow, Poland meet in a 12-rounder at super featherweight. Plus, WBC International super lightweight titleholder Pierce O’Leary (11-0, 6 KOs) of Dublin, Ireland defends his belt in a ten-rounder against Alin Florin Ciorceri (17-3, 7 KOs) of Xirivella, Spain by way of Bistrita, Romania.

How to watch Luis Alberto Lopez vs Michael Conlan

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+
Date: Saturday, May 27
Time: 1:30 pm ET / 10:30 am PT

Australia

Broadcast: Stream with VPN
Date: Sunday, May 28
Time: 3:30 am AEST

Boxing fans in other countries can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Lopez vs Conlan from practically anywhere.

Lopez vs Conlan fight card

Get Lopez vs Conlan full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

  • Luis Alberto Lopez vs. Michael Conlan, 12 rounds, featherweight – Lopez’s IBF featherweight title
  • Nick Ball vs. Ludumo Lamati, 12 rounds, featherweight – WBC ‘Silver’ featherweight title
  • Anthony Cacace vs. Damian Wrzesinski, 12 rounds, super featherweight
  • Pierce O’Leary vs. Alin Florin Ciorceri, 10 rounds, super lightweight – WBC International super lightweight title

Undercard

  • Conor Quinn vs. Juan Hinostroza, 10 rounds, super flyweight
  • Padraig McCrory vs. Diego Ramirez, 10 rounds, super middleweight
  • William Hayden vs. Jordan Ellison, 6 rounds, lightweight
  • Kieran Molloy vs. Lesther Espino, 6 rounds, welterweight
  • Fearghus Quinn vs. Ruben Angulo, 6 rounds, middleweight
  • Kurt Walker vs. Maicol Velazco, 6 rounds, featherweight
  • James Freeman vs. Jordan Grannum, 4 rounds, middleweight
  • Callum Thompson vs. Marian Marius Istrate, 4 rounds, lightweight

Luis Alberto Lopez vs Michael Conlan results

Advertisements

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingNewsResults

Add a comment

Related

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097