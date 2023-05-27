Luis Alberto Lopez (27-2, 15 KOs) and Michael Conlan (18-1, 9 KOs) square off in the main event live stream from The SSE Arena in Belfast, Northern Ireland on Saturday, May 27. The contest features IBF featherweight champion of Mexicali, Mexico, who makes the first defense of his belt, up against Olympic bronze medalist, representing the country-host, who makes his second attempt to land the world title. The championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.
In Australia the fight airs live on Sunday, May 28.
In the co-main event, Nick Ball (17-0, 10 KOs) of Liverpool, Merseyside defends his WBC ‘Silver’ featherweight title against Ludumo Lamati (21-0-1, 11 KOs) of Mdantsane, South Africa. The bout is also scheduled for 12 rounds.
Among Lopez vs Conlan televised undercard bouts, Anthony Cacace (20-1, 7 KOs) of Belfast, Northern Ireland and Damian Wrzesinski (26-2-2, 7 KOs) of Zlotow, Poland meet in a 12-rounder at super featherweight. Plus, WBC International super lightweight titleholder Pierce O’Leary (11-0, 6 KOs) of Dublin, Ireland defends his belt in a ten-rounder against Alin Florin Ciorceri (17-3, 7 KOs) of Xirivella, Spain by way of Bistrita, Romania.
How to watch Luis Alberto Lopez vs Michael Conlan
United States
Broadcast: ESPN+
Date: Saturday, May 27
Time: 1:30 pm ET / 10:30 am PT
Australia
Broadcast: Stream with VPN
Date: Sunday, May 28
Time: 3:30 am AEST
Boxing fans in other countries can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Lopez vs Conlan from practically anywhere.
Lopez vs Conlan fight card
Get Lopez vs Conlan full fight card and stay tuned for results below.
Main card
- Luis Alberto Lopez vs. Michael Conlan, 12 rounds, featherweight – Lopez’s IBF featherweight title
- Nick Ball vs. Ludumo Lamati, 12 rounds, featherweight – WBC ‘Silver’ featherweight title
- Anthony Cacace vs. Damian Wrzesinski, 12 rounds, super featherweight
- Pierce O’Leary vs. Alin Florin Ciorceri, 10 rounds, super lightweight – WBC International super lightweight title
Undercard
- Conor Quinn vs. Juan Hinostroza, 10 rounds, super flyweight
- Padraig McCrory vs. Diego Ramirez, 10 rounds, super middleweight
- William Hayden vs. Jordan Ellison, 6 rounds, lightweight
- Kieran Molloy vs. Lesther Espino, 6 rounds, welterweight
- Fearghus Quinn vs. Ruben Angulo, 6 rounds, middleweight
- Kurt Walker vs. Maicol Velazco, 6 rounds, featherweight
- James Freeman vs. Jordan Grannum, 4 rounds, middleweight
- Callum Thompson vs. Marian Marius Istrate, 4 rounds, lightweight