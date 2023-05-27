Luis Alberto Lopez (27-2, 15 KOs) and Michael Conlan (18-1, 9 KOs) square off in the main event live stream from The SSE Arena in Belfast, Northern Ireland on Saturday, May 27. The contest features IBF featherweight champion of Mexicali, Mexico, who makes the first defense of his belt, up against Olympic bronze medalist, representing the country-host, who makes his second attempt to land the world title. The championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

In Australia the fight airs live on Sunday, May 28.

In the co-main event, Nick Ball (17-0, 10 KOs) of Liverpool, Merseyside defends his WBC ‘Silver’ featherweight title against Ludumo Lamati (21-0-1, 11 KOs) of Mdantsane, South Africa. The bout is also scheduled for 12 rounds.

Among Lopez vs Conlan televised undercard bouts, Anthony Cacace (20-1, 7 KOs) of Belfast, Northern Ireland and Damian Wrzesinski (26-2-2, 7 KOs) of Zlotow, Poland meet in a 12-rounder at super featherweight. Plus, WBC International super lightweight titleholder Pierce O’Leary (11-0, 6 KOs) of Dublin, Ireland defends his belt in a ten-rounder against Alin Florin Ciorceri (17-3, 7 KOs) of Xirivella, Spain by way of Bistrita, Romania.

How to watch Luis Alberto Lopez vs Michael Conlan

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+

Date: Saturday, May 27

Time: 1:30 pm ET / 10:30 am PT

Australia

Broadcast: Stream with VPN

Date: Sunday, May 28

Time: 3:30 am AEST

Boxing fans in other countries can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Lopez vs Conlan from practically anywhere.

Lopez vs Conlan fight card

Get Lopez vs Conlan full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Luis Alberto Lopez vs. Michael Conlan, 12 rounds, featherweight – Lopez’s IBF featherweight title

Nick Ball vs. Ludumo Lamati, 12 rounds, featherweight – WBC ‘Silver’ featherweight title

Anthony Cacace vs. Damian Wrzesinski, 12 rounds, super featherweight

Pierce O’Leary vs. Alin Florin Ciorceri, 10 rounds, super lightweight – WBC International super lightweight title

Undercard

Conor Quinn vs. Juan Hinostroza, 10 rounds, super flyweight

Padraig McCrory vs. Diego Ramirez, 10 rounds, super middleweight

William Hayden vs. Jordan Ellison, 6 rounds, lightweight

Kieran Molloy vs. Lesther Espino, 6 rounds, welterweight

Fearghus Quinn vs. Ruben Angulo, 6 rounds, middleweight

Kurt Walker vs. Maicol Velazco, 6 rounds, featherweight

James Freeman vs. Jordan Grannum, 4 rounds, middleweight

Callum Thompson vs. Marian Marius Istrate, 4 rounds, lightweight

Luis Alberto Lopez vs Michael Conlan results