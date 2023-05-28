AEW Double or Nothing 2023 airs live stream from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Sunday, May 28. The match card features six high-stakes Championship Matches. On the top of fight card, Maxwell Jacob Friedman puts his AEW World Championship on the line against Sammy Guevara, “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry and Darby Allin. Plus, Jamie Hayter defends her AEW Women’s World Championship against Toni Storm.

Also on in action, AEW World Tag Team Championship between current titleholder FTR and Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett. As well, AEW TNT Championship Ladder Match pits champion Wardlow against Christian Cage. In addition, TBS Championship clash features champion Jade Cargill versus Taya Valkyrie. The full lineup can be found below.

Advertisements

The date when AEW Double or Nothing 2023 airs live in the UK, Australia and New Zealand is Monday, May 29.

How to watch AEW Double or Nothing 2023 in USA

Pro Wrestling fans in the United States can watch AEW Double or Nothing 2023 live stream on Bleacher Report. The date is Sunday, May 28. The start time is scheduled for 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. The PPV price is $49.99.

Viewers can stream AEW Double or Nothing 2023 on B/R app (Android and iOS), Bleacher Report website or via Bleacher Report on connected devices including Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, FireTV and Xbox.

How to watch AEW Double or Nothing 2023 in Australia

Pro Wrestling fans in Australia can watch AEW Double or Nothing 2023 live stream on DAZN and FITE. The date is Monday, May 29. The start time is scheduled for 10 am AEST. The PPV price is $29.99 AUD and $19.99 USD, respectively.

How to watch AEW Double or Nothing 2023 in UK, Canada, New Zealand & other countries

Pro Wrestling fans can also stream AEW Double or Nothing 2023 live on DAZN in the following countries:

UK (£16.99)

Ireland, France, Finland, Netherlands, Portugal (€18.99)

Canada (CAD $49.99)

New Zealand (NZD $32.99)

Mexico (Mex $379)

Brazil (R$ 104.90)

Sweden (kr. 229)

Norway (kr. 219)

Denmark (Kr. 139)

Poland (89.99 z??)

Thailand (BHT 749)

Taiwan (TWD 609)

Malaysia (MR 89)

Singapore (SG $26)

Bulgaria (BLV 35.99)

In other selected markets, AEW Double or Nothing 2023 is available on FITE.

AEW Double or Nothing 2023 match card

The current AEW Double or Nothing 2023 match card looks as the following:

AEW World Championship: MJF (c) vs. Sammy Guevara vs. “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry vs. Darby Allin

AEW Women’s World Championship: Jamie Hayter (c) vs. Toni Storm

AEW World Tag Team Championship: FTR (c) vs. Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett

AEW TNT Championship Ladder Match: Wardlow (c) vs. Christian Cage

TBS Championship: Jade Cargill (c) vs. Taya Valkyrie

AEW International Championship Blackjack Battle Royal: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. 20 Other Competitors

Anarchy in the Arena: Blackpool Combat Club (Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli, Jon Moxley and Wheeler Yuta) vs. The Elite (Hangman Adam Page, Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks)

Unsanctioned Match: Chris Jericho vs. Adam Cole