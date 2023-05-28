Alexis Rocha and Anthony Young squared off in the main event live on DAZN from Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, CA on Saturday, May 27. The contest featured Santa Ana, California’s NABO welterweight titleholder up against challenger of Atlantic City, New Jersey. The scheduled for 12 rounds bout didn’t go the full distance.

Rocha claimed the win via TKO after he dominated and sent Young to the ropes with a big left. Although the latter managed to get back up on his feet and beat the eight count the referee waved the fight off saving him from further punishment. The official time of stoppage was 2 minutes and 15 seconds into the fifth round.

With the victory, 25-year-old Alexis Rocha improved to 23-1, 15 KOs and retained his belt. Post-fight, “Lex” – the WBO No. 1 contender – said he wanted to face the winner of Terence Crawford vs Errol Spence Jr showdown that is set for July 29 in Las Vegas.

“I knew he was going to come in with the same energy he did when he fought Sadam Ali, and I was ready for that,” said Alexis Rocha. “I want the winner of the Spence-Crawford fight, and I am confident with the help of my amazing promoter, Golden Boy and Oscar De La Hoya, we’ll make it happen.”

26-year-old Anthony Young dropped to 24-3, 8 KOs.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, May 28.

Check out Alexis Rocha vs Anthony Young full fight video highlights below.

Rocha vs Young full fight video highlights

Anthony Young makes his ring walk.

Here comes Alexis Rocha.

Why not start with some LIVE music? Are you tuned in!? The Main Event starts NOW on DAZN#RochaYoung | LIVE on DAZN pic.twitter.com/tjoflNbTCr — Golden Boy (@GoldenBoyBoxing) May 28, 2023

Big shot from Rocha in Round 3.

Nice Shot by Lex, as he snaps Young's head back!#RochaYoung | LIVE on DAZN pic.twitter.com/m8qSWCgpfh — Golden Boy (@GoldenBoyBoxing) May 28, 2023

Rocha dominates Young in Round 4.

Lex with a nice combination! We're early in the fight, but how do you see this one playing out?#RochaYoung | LIVE on DAZN pic.twitter.com/YCY4IoGbba — Golden Boy (@GoldenBoyBoxing) May 28, 2023

Rocha drops Young in Round 5.

A BIG LEFT FROM ROCHA AND YOUNG DOES NOT RECOVER!!! Another Main Event, Another KNOCK OUT!!#RochaYoung | LIVE on DAZN pic.twitter.com/w2UYQfbqRX — Golden Boy (@GoldenBoyBoxing) May 28, 2023

Post-fight.

