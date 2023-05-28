Badr Hari vs James McSweeney tops GLORY 88 Paris

Badr Hari makes his ring return on Saturday, September 9 at Dome de Paris in Paris France where he faces James McSweeney. The pair squares off in a three-round heavyweight bout serving as a qualifier for World Grand Prix.

Hari (106-17-2, 92 KO) last fought in October 2022 in Arnhem, Netherlands where met Alistair Overeem in their third fight. The decision victory on the night for Overeem was later overturned to “No Contest” as he failed the test for performance-enhancing drugs. Hari’s most recent official win goes back to August 2015 when he stopped Ismael Londt in the third round.

McSweeney (46-6, 28 KO) won his previous bout in December 2022 in Frankfurt, Germany by split decision against Bugra Erdogan. In October 2021 he was stopped by Gokhan Saki in the second round with leg kicks.

Other bouts featured on GLORY 88 Paris fight card are expected to be announced shortly.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, September 10.