Alexis Rocha (22-1, 14 KOs) and Anthony Young (24-2, 8 KOs) square off in the main event live stream from Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, CA on Saturday, May 27. The contest pits Santa Ana’s NABO welterweight champion against challenger from Atlantic City, New Jersey. The long-awaited bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.
In Australia, the fight airs live on Sunday, May 28.
In the ten-round co-main event, Oscar Duarte (24-1, 11 KOs) of Parral, Chihuahua and D’Angelo Keyes (17-2, 11 KOs) of Houston, Texas battle it out at lightweight. Also on the card, WBO minimumweight champion Melvin Jerusalem (20-2, 12 KOs) of Santos City, Philippines defends his title in a 12-rounder against Oscar Collazo (6-0, 4 KOs) of Villaba, Puerto Rico.
Plus, John “Scrappy” Ramirez (11-0, 8 KOs) of Los Angeles takes on Riverside’s Fernando Diaz (12-3-1, 4 KOs) in a ten-rounder at super flyweight. The full fight card can be found below.
How to watch Alexis Rocha vs Anthony Young
United States
Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Saturday, May 27
Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT
Prelims: 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT
UK and Australia
Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Sunday, May 28
Time: 2 am BST / 11 am AEST
Prelims: 12 am BST / 9 am AEST
Rocha vs Young fight card
Get Rocha vs Young full fight card and stay tuned for results below.
Main card
- Alexis Rocha vs. Anthony Young, 12 rounds, welterweight – Rocha’s NABO welterweight title
- Oscar Duarte vs. D’Angelo Keyes, 10 rounds, lightweight
- Melvin Jerusalem vs. Oscar Collazo, 12 rounds, minimumweight – Jerusalem’s WBO minimumweight title
- John Ramirez vs. Fernando Diaz, 10 rounds, super flyweight
Undercard
- Eric Priest vs. Ricardo Ruben Villalba, 8 rounds, middleweight
- Johnny Canas vs. Jose Valenzuela Alvarado, 4 rounds, super lightweight
- Leonardo Sanchez vs. Uhlices Avelino-Reyes, 4 rounds, super featherweight
Alexis Rocha vs Anthony Young results
- Leonardo Sanchez def. Uhlices Avelino-Reyes by KO (R2)
- Johnny Canas def. Jose Valenzuela Alvarado by unanimous decision (40-36, 39-37, 39-37)
- Eric Priest def. Ricardo Ruben Villalba by unanimous decision (80-72, 80-72, 79-73)
- John Ramirez def. Fernando Diaz by split decision (96-94, 94-96, 96-94) | Watch highlights
- Oscar Collazo def. Melvin Jerusalem by TKO (R7 at 3:00) | Watch highlights
- Oscar Duarte def. D’Angelo Keyes by TKO (R7 at 3:00) | Watch highlights
- Alexis Rocha def. Anthony Young by TKO (R5 at 2:15)