Boxing

Jack Catterall lifts Intercontinental belt by decision against Darragh Foley

Parviz Iskenderov
Lara vs Wood 2

Jack Catterall (27-1, 13 KOs) came out victorious when he faced Darragh Foley (22-5-1, 10 KOs) at AO Arena in Manchester, England on Saturday, May 27. The pair squared off in the co-feature on the card, headlined by Mauricio Lara vs Leigh Wood live stream on DAZN.

Chorley, Lancashire’s former world title challenger defeated his Kent, UK-born opponent based in Bondi, NSW, Australia by unanimous decision. Catterall sent Foley down in the seventh and ninth rounds, as well as got a point deducted in the seventh round for hitting the downed opponent. After ten rounds the scores were 99-88, 98-89 and 97-90.

In addition to the victory, Catterall also lifted the vacant WBA Intercontinental super lightweight belt. In February 2022 in Glasgow, Scotland, he challenged Josh Taylor for the undisputed super lightweight crown, but suffered the defeat by split decision.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, May 28.

Get Lara vs Wood 2 full fight card results.

