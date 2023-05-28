John “Scrappy” Ramirez (12-0, 8 KOs) remained unbeaten when he faced Fernando Diaz (12-4-1, 4 KOs) at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, CA on Saturday, May 27. The super flyweight bout kicked off the main card topped by Alexis Rocha vs Anthony Young live stream on DAZN.

The 27-year-old native of Los Angeles defeated Colton-born, Riverside-based 23-year-old fellow-California by split decision. After ten rounds the scores were 96-94, 94-96, 96-94.

Some of the crowd at the venue were not happy with the decision.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, May 28.

