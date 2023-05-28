Luis Alberto Lopez vs Michael Conlan full fight video highlights

Luis Alberto Lopez and Michael Conlan squared off in the main event live from The SSE Arena in Belfast, Northern Ireland on Saturday, May 27. The contest featured IBF featherweight champion of Mexicali, Mexico up against Olympic bronze medalist, representing the country-host. The scheduled for 12 rounds world championship bout didn’t go the full distance.

Lopez came out on top dominating and ultimately stopping Conlan in Round 5. Referee Michael Alexander waved the fight off, after the challenger’s corner threw in the towel, following a big right uppercut from the champion that sent the local fighter to the canvas.

With the victory by TKO, Luis Alberto Lopez improved to 28-2, 18 KOs and made the first successful defense of his belt. The 29-year-old claimed the title last December in London, where he took a majority decision against former champion Josh Warrington.

“I hope all the world champions at the featherweight division are ready for ‘Venado’ Lopez,” Lopez said post-win. “I’m coming for all of them. I want all their belts. One by one, I’m taking all their belts with me to Mexico.”

“It was an excellent atmosphere to fight in. The energy was amazing. The boxing fans from Ireland have treated me very well, so I’m glad Mick and I could give them a great fight. I wish the best of luck to Conlan moving forward, and I hope he recovers and comes back very soon.”

Michael Conlan dropped to 18-2, 9 KOs. With the defeat he failed his second attempt to land the world title. In March 2022, the 31-year-old challenged Leigh Wood for the WBA featherweight strap, but suffered the defeat via 12th round TKO.

“Lopez had my respect before the fight and still has my respect after the fight,” Conlan said. “He hits very hard. He just beat me. He travels well and is a great champion”

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, May 28.

