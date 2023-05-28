Mauricio Lara vs Leigh Wood 2 full fight video highlights

Mauricio Lara and Leigh Wood squared off in the rematch live on DAZN from AO Arena in Manchester, England on Saturday, May 27. The contest featured former WBA featherweight world champion of Mexico City, Mexico up against fellow-former titleholder of Gedling, Nottinghamshire.

Lara claimed the belt against Wood via seventh-round TKO in their first fight in Nottingham, England in February. He was expected to make his first defense, but was stripped of the title following the mid week check weight by British Boxing Board of Control. Wood made the required championship limit and was eligible to reclaim the title in case of victory.

The scheduled for 12 rounds world championship bout went the full distance. Wood came out victorious by unanimous decision, sending Lara to the canvas in the second round, and getting cut over his left eye in Round 3, along the way. The scores were 118-109, 118-109 and 116-111.

With the victory, 34-year-old Leigh Wood became a two-time world champion, took the revenge and improved to 27-2, 16 KOs. 25-year-old Mauricio Lara dropped to 26-3-1, 19 KOs.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, May 28.

Get Lara vs Wood 2 full fight card results.