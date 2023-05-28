Oscar Collazo stops Melvin Jerusalem to claim world title

Undefeated Oscar Collazo (7-0, 5 KOs) dethroned Melvin Jerusalem (20-3, 12 KOs) to become a new WBO minimumweight champion at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, CA on Saturday, May 27. The world championship bout was featured on the card, headlined by Alexis Rocha vs Anthony Young live stream on DAZN.

Newark, New Jersey-born 26-year-old challenger took the victory against 29-year-old defending champion of Santos City, Philippines via TKO. After seven rounds the latter was unable to continue.

Fighting out of Villalba, Puerto Rico, Oscar Collazo claimed the world title in his seventh fight. He became the fastest world champion from Puerto Rico and first champion from Villalba.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, May 28.

