Search
Boxing

Oscar Duarte dominates & stops D’Angelo Keyes in seven rounds

Parviz Iskenderov
Oscar Duarte stops D'Angelo Keyes in seven rounds
Oscar Duarte makes his ring walk at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, CA on May 27, 2023 | Golden Boy/Cris Esqueda

Rocha vs Young

Oscar Duarte (25-1, 12 KOs) dominated and stopped D’Angelo Keyes (17-3, 11 KOs) when the pair squared off at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, CA on Saturday, May 27. The lightweight bout served as the co-feature on the card topped by Alexis Rocha vs Anthony Young live stream on DAZN.

The 27-year-old native of Parral, Mexico took the victory over his Houston, Texas-based 26-year-old opponent of North Carolina via TKO. Duarte cut Keyes in the second round, sent him to the canvas in the third round, as well as at the end of the seventh. The doctor called it a day during the break before Round 8.

Advertisements

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, May 28.

Get Rocha vs Young full fight card results.

Advertisements

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingNewsResults

Add a comment

Related

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097