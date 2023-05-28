Oscar Duarte stops D'Angelo Keyes in seven rounds

Oscar Duarte (25-1, 12 KOs) dominated and stopped D’Angelo Keyes (17-3, 11 KOs) when the pair squared off at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, CA on Saturday, May 27. The lightweight bout served as the co-feature on the card topped by Alexis Rocha vs Anthony Young live stream on DAZN.

The 27-year-old native of Parral, Mexico took the victory over his Houston, Texas-based 26-year-old opponent of North Carolina via TKO. Duarte cut Keyes in the second round, sent him to the canvas in the third round, as well as at the end of the seventh. The doctor called it a day during the break before Round 8.

Advertisements

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, May 28.

A left hook sends Keyes down to the canvas!#RochaYoung | LIVE on DAZN pic.twitter.com/3fVkX4d79o — Golden Boy (@GoldenBoyBoxing) May 28, 2023

Get Rocha vs Young full fight card results.