Search
Boxing

Terri Harper defeats Ivana Habazin to retain world title

Parviz Iskenderov
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

Advertisements

Lara vs Wood 2

Two-division world champion Terri Harper (14-1-1, 6 KOs) successfully retained her WBA super welterweight title when she faced Ivana Habazin (21-5, 7 KOs) at AO Arena in Manchester, England on Saturday, May 27. The bout was featured on the card topped by Mauricio Lara vs Leigh Wood live stream on DAZN.

Denaby Main, Yorkshire’s 26-year-old defeated 33-year-old former two-division world champion of Zagreb, Croatia by unanimous decision. After ten rounds the scores were 98-92, 97-93, 97-93.

Harper claimed the belt against Hannah Rankin by unanimous decision in September 2022 in Nottingham. She was expected to make her first defense against Cecilia Braekhus on May 20 in Dublin, but the bout fell off after the latter was forced to withdraw with illness.

Earlier in her career Harper also held the WBC female super featherweight title.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, May 28.

Get Lara vs Wood 2 full fight card results.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view or ticketing platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingNewsResultsVideo

Add a comment

Related

Top Stories

Advertisements

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097