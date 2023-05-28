Terri Harper defeats Ivana Habazin to retain world title

Two-division world champion Terri Harper (14-1-1, 6 KOs) successfully retained her WBA super welterweight title when she faced Ivana Habazin (21-5, 7 KOs) at AO Arena in Manchester, England on Saturday, May 27. The bout was featured on the card topped by Mauricio Lara vs Leigh Wood live stream on DAZN.

Denaby Main, Yorkshire’s 26-year-old defeated 33-year-old former two-division world champion of Zagreb, Croatia by unanimous decision. After ten rounds the scores were 98-92, 97-93, 97-93.

Harper claimed the belt against Hannah Rankin by unanimous decision in September 2022 in Nottingham. She was expected to make her first defense against Cecilia Braekhus on May 20 in Dublin, but the bout fell off after the latter was forced to withdraw with illness.

Earlier in her career Harper also held the WBC female super featherweight title.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, May 28.

