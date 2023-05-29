Claressa Shields and Maricela Cornejo square off in the main event at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan on Saturday, June 3. The contest features Flint’s two-division undisputed world champion up against top-ranked contender of Prosser, Washington. The championship bout is scheduled for 10 rounds. The pair battles it out live stream on DAZN. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase.

Undefeated 28-year-old Shields (13-0, 2 KOs) last fought in October 2022 in London, where she defeated her old rival Savannah Marshall by unanimous decision. She was initially scheduled to meet Hanna Gabriels (21-2-1, 12 KOs) in the rematch, but the bout fell off following the results of VADA test. 36-year-old Cornejo (16-5, 6 KOs) was in action in March in Costa Rica, where she stopped Sheila Cunha in the first round and recorded her third win in a row.

The date when Claressa Shields vs Maricela Cornejo airs live in Australia is Sunday, June 4.

In the co-main event, undefeated Ardreal Holmes Jr (13-0, 5 KOs) of Flint, Michigan and Haiti-born Wendy Toussaint (14-1, 6 KOs) of Huntington, New York duel in a ten-rounder at super welterweight. Also on the card, undefeated Joseph Hicks (6-0, 5 KOs) of Grand Rapids, Michigan takes on Antonio Todd (14-7, 8 KOs) of Atlanta, Georgia in an eight-rounder at middleweight.

As well, Da’Velle Smith (5-0, 4 KOs) of Dearborn, Michigan faces fellow unbeaten Kahydlian Woods (4-0, 3 KOs) of Indianapolis, Indiana in a six-rounder at middleweight. Plus, Gheith Karim (9-0, 3 KOs) of Dearborn, Michigan meets Marlon Harrington (8-1, 7 KOs) of Detroit, Michigan in an eight-rounder at super welterweight. In addition, Joshua Pagan (5-0, 2 KOs) of Grand Rapids, Michigan goes up against Ronnell Burnett (9-0, 5 KOs) of Kansas City, Missouri in a six-rounder at super lightweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Shields vs Cornejo tickets

Shields vs Cornejo tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats, StubHub and TicketNetwork.

Shields vs Cornejo tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats, StubHub and TicketNetwork.

How to watch Claressa Shields vs Maricela Cornejo in USA & Canada

Boxing fans in the United States and Canada can watch Claressa Shields vs Maricela Cornejo live stream on DAZN. The date is Saturday, June 3. The start time is scheduled for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 11:30 pm ET / 8:30 pm PT.

The undercard begins at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT.

How to watch Claressa Shields vs Maricela Cornejo in Australia

Boxing fans in Australia can watch Claressa Shields vs Maricela Cornejo live stream on DAZN. The date is Sunday, June 4. The start time is scheduled for 11 am AEST / 9 am AWST.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 1:30 pm AEST / 11:30 am AWST.

The undercard begins at 8 am AEST / 6 am AWST.

How to watch Claressa Shields vs Maricela Cornejo in other countries

Claressa Shields vs Maricela Cornejo live stream in other selected countries is available on FITE.

Date and time vary by location.

Boxing fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Shields vs Cornejo from practically anywhere.

Shields vs Cornejo Fight Week

A series of events has been scheduled for Shields vs Cornejo Fight Week leading to the date when the fighters meet inside the boxing ring. The list of events can be found below. Date and time are local.

Tuesday, May 30

Shields vs Cornejo media workout is on Tuesday, May 30 at Downtown Boxing Gym in Detroit, MI. The start time is 1:30 pm.

Wednesday, May 31

The final Shields vs Cornejo pre-fight press conference is held on Wednesday, May 31 at Little Caesars Arena – Via in Detroit, MI. The press conference start time is 11 am.

Friday, June 2

The official Shields vs Cornejo weigh-in ceremony is conducted on Friday, June 2 at Little Caesars Arena – Via in Detroit, MI. The weigh-in start time is 11 am.

Saturday, June 3

Shields vs Cornejo fight date is Saturday, June 3. The location is Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI. Doors open at 5 pm. First fight begins at 6 pm. The main card starts at 9 pm.

Shields vs Cornejo fight card

The current Shields vs Cornejo lineup can be found below. The finalized fight card is expected to be announced shortly.

Claressa Shields vs. Maricela Cornejo, 10 rounds, middleweight

Ardreal Holmes Jr vs. Wendy Toussaint, 10 rounds, super welterweight

Joseph Hicks Jr vs. Antonio Todd, 8 rounds, middleweight

Gheith Karim vs. Marlon Harrington, 8 rounds, super welterweight

Joshua Pagan vs. Ronnell Burnett, 6 rounds, super lightweight

Sarah Liegmann vs. Carisse Brown, 6 rounds, featherweight

Da’Velle Smith vs. Kahydlian Woods, 6 rounds, middleweight

Vernon Webber vs. Fernando Rodrigo Simoes de Almeida, 8 rounds, cruiserweight