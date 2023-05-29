Tim Tszyu on top in ‘KeBoxing’ fight against Tommy Little

Tim Tszyu is back in the ring on Sunday, June 18 at the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre in Broadbeach, Queensland where he faces Carlos Ocampo. Ahead of his WBO interim super welterweight title defense against former world title challenger from Mexico, the Australian boxing star was challenged by Tommy Little to a three round boxing match on the Hit Network’s national drive show Carrie & Tommy.

Recently taking up boxing for fitness, Tommy combined his love of Kebabs with newly found love, boxing = KeBoxing. He had to eat a full kebab before each round, dressed as a kebab! Furthermore, he also got a tattoo on his wrist prior to the fight ‘1-0’.

Advertisements

In addition, Tommy sought advice from professional boxer Tyson Fury before the main event.

Co-host Carrie Bickmore, who named herself Tommy’s ‘Momager’, was on the sidelines holding the chuck bucket.

Tommy Little and Tyson Fury | Supplied/SCA

Before the Fight

When asked if Tommy was nervous: “Ahh… honestly, yeah,” he said.

Tim wasn’t too worried going into the fight, only expecting Tommy to last one round.

“This is a world exclusive, I’ve never seen this before,” Tszyu said.

“I’ll give him a round, just because I want to see him eat the second kebab.”

The Fight

After 20 seconds of Round 1, Tommy Little went down after taking a few hits to the body. He accepted defeat.

“I’m going to leave the judges out of it and award you the win,” Little said.

“He [Tim Tszyu] is a World Champ, but he’s also a really ripper guy.”

Tszyu said: “He did well, he did well. He threw some combos, was good, hundred percent.”

Tickets for Tszyu vs Ocampo showdown can be purchased through Ticketek. Other boxing fans can watch the fight live on Kayo.

In the United States, the fight airs on Saturday, June 17 live on Showtime.