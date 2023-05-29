UFC Vegas 74 fight card airs live on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, June 3. The main event is a five-round flyweight bout between Kai Kara-France and Amir Albazi.

No. 3-ranked contender Kai Kara-France (24-10, 1 NC) was in action last July in Dallas, Texas where he was stopped by Brendon Moreno in his bid to land the interim title. In March 2022, the 30-year-old native of Auckland, New Zealand scored a unanimous decision against Askar Askarov, following a pair of first-round stoppage wins against Cody Garbrandt and Rogerio Bontorin in 2021.

Advertisements

No. 7-ranked contender Amir Albazi (16-1) last fought in December 2022 in Las Vegas, where he KO’d Alessandro Costa in the third round and secured his fifth win in a row. In August the same year, Baghdad, Iraq-born 29-year-old, fighting out of London, England submitted Francisco Figueiredo in Round 1. Early 2021 he earned a unanimous decision against Zhalgas Zhumagulov.

In the co-main event, Alex Caceres and Daniel Pineda battle it out at featherweight. No. 15 Caceres (20-13, 1 NC) of Miami, Florida is looking for the second win in a row, following his first-round TKO of Julian Erosa last December. Pineda (28-14, 3 NC) of Houston, Texas won his previous bout in March by submission in the second around against Tucker Lutz.

Also on the main card, Jim Miller (35-17) and Jared Gordon (19-6) meet in all-American clash at lightweight. As well, Tim Elliott (19-12-1) of the United States faces Victor Altamirano (12-2) of Mexico at flyweight. Plus, Karine Silva (15-4) meets her Brazilian compatriot Ketlen Souza (13-3) at women’s flyweight. In addition, Jamie Mullarkey (16-5) of Australia takes on Guram Kutateladze (12-3) of Gerogia at featherweight.

The preliminary card features Abubakar Nurmagomedov (17-3-1) up against Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (23-7) of Brazil at welterweight, Andrei Arlovski (34-21) faceoff Don’Tale Mayes (9-5) of the United States at heavyweight and Daniel Santos (11-2) of Brazil versus Johnny Munoz (12-2) of the United States at bantamweight.

Among other bouts, Elise Reed (6-3) and Jinh Yu Frey (11-8) square off in an all-American contest at women’s strawweight and Da’Mon Blackshear (12-5-1) of the United States battles Luan Lacerda (12-2) of Brazil at bantamweight. Kicking off the action, Philipe Lins (16-5) of Brazil duels Max Grishin (32-9-2) at light heavyweight. The current lineup can be found below.

In Australia, UFC Vegas 74: Kara-France vs Albazi airs live on Sunday, June 4.

UFC Fight Night: Kara-France vs Albazi card

Main card

Kai Kara-France vs. Amir Albazi

Alex Caceres vs. Daniel Pineda

Jim Miller vs. Jared Gordon

Tim Elliott vs. Victor Altamirano

Karine Silva vs. Ketlen Souza

Jamie Mullarkey vs. Guram Kutateladze

Preliminary card

Abubakar Nurmagomedov vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos

John Castaneda vs. Mateus Mendonca

Andrei Arlovski vs. Don’Tale Mayes

Daniel Santos vs. Johnny Munoz Jr

Elise Reed vs. Jinh Yu Frey

Da’Mon Blackshear vs. Luan Lacerda

Philipe Lins vs. Maxim Grishin