UFC Vegas 74 fight card airs live on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, June 3. The main event is a five-round flyweight bout between Kai Kara-France and Amir Albazi.
No. 3-ranked contender Kai Kara-France (24-10, 1 NC) was in action last July in Dallas, Texas where he was stopped by Brendon Moreno in his bid to land the interim title. In March 2022, the 30-year-old native of Auckland, New Zealand scored a unanimous decision against Askar Askarov, following a pair of first-round stoppage wins against Cody Garbrandt and Rogerio Bontorin in 2021.
No. 7-ranked contender Amir Albazi (16-1) last fought in December 2022 in Las Vegas, where he KO’d Alessandro Costa in the third round and secured his fifth win in a row. In August the same year, Baghdad, Iraq-born 29-year-old, fighting out of London, England submitted Francisco Figueiredo in Round 1. Early 2021 he earned a unanimous decision against Zhalgas Zhumagulov.
In the co-main event, Alex Caceres and Daniel Pineda battle it out at featherweight. No. 15 Caceres (20-13, 1 NC) of Miami, Florida is looking for the second win in a row, following his first-round TKO of Julian Erosa last December. Pineda (28-14, 3 NC) of Houston, Texas won his previous bout in March by submission in the second around against Tucker Lutz.
Also on the main card, Jim Miller (35-17) and Jared Gordon (19-6) meet in all-American clash at lightweight. As well, Tim Elliott (19-12-1) of the United States faces Victor Altamirano (12-2) of Mexico at flyweight. Plus, Karine Silva (15-4) meets her Brazilian compatriot Ketlen Souza (13-3) at women’s flyweight. In addition, Jamie Mullarkey (16-5) of Australia takes on Guram Kutateladze (12-3) of Gerogia at featherweight.
The preliminary card features Abubakar Nurmagomedov (17-3-1) up against Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (23-7) of Brazil at welterweight, Andrei Arlovski (34-21) faceoff Don’Tale Mayes (9-5) of the United States at heavyweight and Daniel Santos (11-2) of Brazil versus Johnny Munoz (12-2) of the United States at bantamweight.
Among other bouts, Elise Reed (6-3) and Jinh Yu Frey (11-8) square off in an all-American contest at women’s strawweight and Da’Mon Blackshear (12-5-1) of the United States battles Luan Lacerda (12-2) of Brazil at bantamweight. Kicking off the action, Philipe Lins (16-5) of Brazil duels Max Grishin (32-9-2) at light heavyweight. The current lineup can be found below.
In Australia, UFC Vegas 74: Kara-France vs Albazi airs live on Sunday, June 4.
UFC Fight Night: Kara-France vs Albazi card
Main card
- Kai Kara-France vs. Amir Albazi
- Alex Caceres vs. Daniel Pineda
- Jim Miller vs. Jared Gordon
- Tim Elliott vs. Victor Altamirano
- Karine Silva vs. Ketlen Souza
- Jamie Mullarkey vs. Guram Kutateladze
Preliminary card
- Abubakar Nurmagomedov vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos
- John Castaneda vs. Mateus Mendonca
- Andrei Arlovski vs. Don’Tale Mayes
- Daniel Santos vs. Johnny Munoz Jr
- Elise Reed vs. Jinh Yu Frey
- Da’Mon Blackshear vs. Luan Lacerda
- Philipe Lins vs. Maxim Grishin