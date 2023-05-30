Conor McGregor interview with Megan Olivi – TUF 31

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor makes his second appearance as TUF coach, as he squares off against former title challenger Michael Chandler at The Ultimate Fighter Season 31. “The Notorious” recently sat down with Megan Olivi to discuss TUF coaching, fighting “Iron”, his next career move, and more.

Conor McGregor (22-6) was last in action back in July 2021 in Las Vegas, where he suffered a broken tibia and faced the defeat via first-round TKO against Dustin Poirier in their third fight. In January the same year in Abu Dhabi, he was stopped by “The Diamond” in Round 2 with punches.

The 34-year-old Irishman’s most recent victory goes back to January 2020, when he dominated and stopped Donald Cerrone in the first round. In October 2018, former featherweight and lightweight champion was submitted by Khabib Nurmagomedov in the fourth round of his bid to reclaim the 155-pound title.

Three-time Bellator MMA lightweight champion, Michael Chandler (23-8) last fought in November 2022 in New York where he was submitted by Poirier in Round 3. Last May, the 37-year-old native of High Ridge, Missouri KO’d Tony Ferguson in the second round of their fight in Phoenix.

In May 2021 in Houston, Chandler challenged Charles Oliveira for the UFC lightweight title. The latter came out on top via second-round TKO.

The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs. Team Chandler premieres Tuesday, May 30 on ESPN and ESPN+.