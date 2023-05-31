Erik Bazinyan and Jose de Jesus Macias square off in the main event live stream from Casino de Montreal in Montreal, Canada on Thursday, June 1. The pair battles it out in the scheduled for 10 rounds contest at super middleweight.

28-year-old Bazinyan (29-0, 21 KOs) is a native of Yerevan, Armenia who moved to Canada when he was 16. Following an amateur career of more than 100 fights, he debuted as a pro in 2013, four months after his 18th birthday.

Bazinyan rose the rankings by defeating a host of seasoned veterans, including Alan Campa, Saul Roman, Scott Sigmon, and Marcelo Esteban Coceres. He returns to the ring after defeating Alantez Fox in February and plans to turn his attention toward the top dogs of the division if successful on Thursday.

Macias (28-11-4, 14 KOs) of Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico is a 12-year veteran who holds a win over Bazinyan’s stablemate and two-time title challenger Steven Butler. The 31-year-old heads into this clash following a decision loss to Pavel Silyagin last July.

How to watch Erik Bazinyan vs Jose de Jesus Macias

Boxing fans can watch Erik Bazinyan vs Jose de Jesus Macias live stream on ESPN+ in the United States. The date is Thursday, June 1. The start time is scheduled for 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT.

Fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Bazinyan vs Macias from practically anywhere.

Bazinyan vs Macias undercard

Among Bazinyan vs Macias undercard bouts, Canada native Steve Claggett (34-7-2, 24 KOs) faces Puerto Rican former world champion Alberto Machado (23-3, 19 KOs) in a 10-round junior welterweight battle. Claggett has scored five consecutive knockout wins since losing to Mathieu Germain in 2021. In his last fight, he beat Rafael Guzman Lugo via seventh-round TKO in March. Machado is coming off an eighth-round stoppage win against Jose Angulo last December.

In an eight-round junior lightweight bout, Avery Martin Duval (9-0-1, 5 KOs) takes on Mexico’s Andres Sanchez Ramirez (6-6-3, 2 KOs). Duval looks to extend his winning streak to six, while Ramirez returns after two wins in his native land.

Southpaw prospect Thomas Chabot (8-0, 7 KOs) makes his 2023 debut in a six-rounder against Luis Bolanos Lopez (4-2-1).

Middleweight standout Alexandre Gaumont (7-0, 5 KOs) looks to earn his fourth straight knockout in a six-round fight against Poland’s Piotr Bis (6-2-1, 2 KOs).

Bazinyan vs Macias fight card

The announced Bazinyan vs Macias fight card looks as the following:

Erik Bazinyan vs. Jose de Jesus Macias, 10 rounds, super middleweight

Steve Claggett vs. Alberto Machado, 10 rounds, junior welterweight

Avery Martin Duval vs. Andres Sanchez Ramirez, 8 rounds, junior lightweight

Thomas Chabot vs. Luis Bolanos Lopez, 6 rounds, super featherweight

Alexandre Gaumont vs. Piotr Bis, 6 rounds, middleweight