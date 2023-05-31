George Kambosos Jr has his next fight date scheduled for Saturday, July 22 at FireLake Arena in Shawnee, Oklahoma where he faces Maxi Hughes. The contest features Australia’s former unified and lineal lightweight champion up against English southpaw. The pair squares off in the 12-round IBF world title eliminator. The main event bout airs live on ESPN and ESPN+ in the United States.

In the co-feature, U.S. Olympic silver medalist Keyshawn Davis faces off former European champion Francesco Patera of Belgium. The lightweight bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

Advertisements

“George Kambosos Jr. is still one of the lightweight division’s premier attractions, and he has the chance to get right back to title contention with a win over an upset-minded Maxi Hughes,” said Top Rank chairman Bob Arum. “Keyshawn Davis, in less than 10 fights, is already a contender and has all the makings of a future superstar. This is a sensational lightweight doubleheader for the fans in Shawnee and everyone watching on ESPN.”

“George insisted on a meaningful fight to begin his comeback. He’s never taken the easy route,” said Lou DiBella, President of DiBella Entertainment. “Maxi Hughes is a legit top 10 lightweight and a high-risk fight for George coming off two losses against Devin Haney. This will be an IBF world title elimination bout and George will also challenge for Maxi’s IBO lightweight world title. For Maxi, this is the opportunity he’s been fighting for. This is his chance to prove that all of those fights he won as the underdog meant something.”

George Kambosos Jr vs Maxi Hughes tickets

George Kambosos Jr vs Maxi Hughes tickets to witness all the action on Saturday, July 22 at FireLake Arena in Shawnee, OK go on sale Monday, June 5 at 10 am CST, as per announcement sent out by Top Rank.

Kambosos vs Hughes tickets, starting at $39, can be purchased through StubWire.

George Kambosos Jr vs Maxi Hughes

George Kambosos Jr (20-2, 10 KOs) is a 10-year pro who has traveled to Malaysia, Greece, London, New York City, Connecticut, and Las Vegas in his efforts to conquer the lightweight division. His wins over former world champions Mickey Bey and Lee Selby helped secure a world title shot against Teofimo Lopez in 2021. In a triumph that was named ESPN’s Upset of the Year, Kambosos toppled Lopez via split decision and captured three lightweight world titles. In 2022, the 29-year-old avoided an easy hometown defense and instead faced Devin Haney in back-to-back undisputed world title showdowns in Melbourne, Australia. Following his first career losses, Kambosos has ambitions of reclaiming his throne, but he’ll first need to get passed Hughes.

“I am extremely excited and motivated to make a serious statement against Maxi Hughes in my return fight in the United States, the Mecca of boxing, live on ESPN and Main Event PPV in Australia,” Kambosos said. “Having fought the best lightweight boxers in the world, I now know I have become an even better fighter and have added further artillery and weapons to my overall fight game. Maxi Hughes is a good boxer, a tough Englishman, and I’m sure he will try his best, but I know and he knows that his best will not be enough. Hughes is not elite, and when you have been in there with elite boxers like I have, you pick up on the mistakes in a boxer like Hughes. I will claim his IBO world title and the IBF world title eliminator position on July 22.”

Maxi Hughes (26-5-2, 5 KOs), a 33-year-old veteran hailing from the United Kingdom, debuted in the paid ranks in 2010. He secured his first British title by defeating Ryan Moorhead in 2017. In his second bid for a British strap, he suffered a stoppage loss to Sam Bowen in 2018 before handing Kieron McLaren his first setback the following year. He hasn’t lost since a November 2019 showdown for the WBO European title against Liam Walsh, but he rebounded impressively, winning all seven of his subsequent fights, including a 10-round decision win against then-unbeaten Kazakh standout Viktor Kotochigov in 2020. Hughes is coming off a 12-round majority decision win against former world champion Kid Galahad last September.

“I’m excited to realize my dream of fighting in the USA and to showcase my skills to a new audience,” Hughes said. “I’ll do what’s necessary to get the win.”

Keyshawn Davis vs Francesco Patera

Keyshawn Davis (8-0, 6 KOs), from Norfolk, Virginia, went 3-0 in the pro ranks before capturing a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics. In November 2021, he signed a long-term promotional contract with Top Rank and has since scored five victories, including brutal knockouts against Esteban Sanchez and Omar Tienda. In his most recent outing, the 24-year-old outclassed and battered Anthony Yigit en route to a ninth-round TKO. Davis looks to continue his rapid lightweight ascent against his stiffest test to date.

“I belong with all the top lightweights, and Patera is the next one in the way. And just like my eight opponents before him, Patera will have no answer for what I’m bringing to the table,” Davis said. “This is going to be a brutal night for him, however long it lasts.”

Francesco Pater (28-3, 10 KOs) is an eight-year pro from Belgium. In May 2016, he challenged for his first European title, dropping a unanimous decision to Yvan Mendy. He bounced back that year with a TKO win over Csaba Bolcskei in September before suffering a close decision loss to Sean Dodd the following month. Patera then notched wins over Pasquale Di Silvio and Edis Tatli before losing a rematch to Tatli in December 2017. Since then, the 30-year-old has won 10 straight fights and is coming off a first-round knockout against Irakli Shariashvili in April.

“I am coming to Shawnee to put on a spectacular performance, defeat Keyshawn Davis, and show everyone that I belong on the world stage,” Patera said.

Kambosos vs Hughes undercard

Among the bouts featured on Kambosos vs Hughes undercard, welterweight contender Giovani Santillan makes his ring return, Oklahoma-born Jeremiah Milton battles at heavyweight and Troy Isley is in action at middleweight.

Giovani Santillan (30-0, 16 KOs) will face Ecuadorian contender Erick Bone (27-6, 14 KOs) in a 10-round welterweight battle. He is coming off his best year yet as a pro, stopping Jeovanis Barraza in April 2022 before a hometown win over Julio Luna Avila in San Diego last August. Bone is an experienced veteran who has given tough challenges to former world champions Shawn Porter, Chris Algieri, Miguel Vazquez and Sergey Lipinets.

Jeremiah Milton (9-0, 6 KOs) will make his second appearance in 2023 in an eight-round heavyweight tilt. The 29-year-old is no stranger to fighting in Oklahoma, having fought four times in his hometown of Tulsa. Milton is coming off an eight-round decision win over Fabio Maldonado in April.

Troy Isley (9-0, 4 KOs) will fight in an eight-rounder. The 24-year-old U.S. Olympian joined the Top Rank stable in January 2021 and started his pro career with a decision win against Bryant Costello. In 2022, he stayed busy and went 5-0 with two knockouts. In April, on the Shakur Stevenson-Shuichiro Yoshino card, he notched a near-shutout over Roy Barringer.

The undercard also features a pair of eight-round heavyweight bouts.

American contender Mike Balogun (20-1, 16 KOs) will collide against New Zealand’s Hemi Ahio (20-1, 15 KOs). Balogun is a former Oklahoma University linebacker who is coming back from a loss to former cruiserweight world champion Murat Gassiev, while Ahio stopped Richie Stanley in the first round in February.

Unbeaten Cleveland southpaw Roney Hines (12-0-1, 8 KOs) will face Belgium’s Michael Pirotton (7-0, 3 KOs).

The current lineup can be found below.

Kambosos vs Hughes fight card

Main card

George Kambosos Jr vs. Maxi Hughes, 12 rounds, lightweight – IBF lightweight title eliminator

Keyshawn Davis vs. Francesco Patera, 10 rounds, lightweight

Undercard

Giovani Santillan vs. Erick Bone, 10 rounds, welterweight

Jeremiah Milton vs. TBA, 8 rounds, heavyweight

Troy Isley vs. TBA, 8 rounds, middleweight

Mike Balogun vs. Hemi Ahio, 8 rounds, heavyweight

Roney Hines vs. Michael Pirotton, 8 rounds, heavyweight

In Australia, George Kambosos Jr vs Maxi Hughes airs live on Kayo Sunday, July 23.