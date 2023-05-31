Kash Doll to walk Claressa Shields to the ring

Boxing superstar and Michigan’s own Claressa “G.W.O.A.T.” Shields brings big-time boxing back to Detroit on Saturday, June 3 and will do so alongside two seminal music acts from The Motor City as Detroit hip-hop superstar Kash Doll and Motown legends the Four Tops are set to play key roles in festivities at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

The Four Tops will perform the National Anthem prior to the night’s main event, while Kash Doll will rap Shields to the ring as she makes the walk to defend her undisputed middleweight crown against top-rated contender Maricela Cornejo in action streamed live on DAZN in the U.S., Canada, New Zealand and Australia.

“I have been looking forward to fighting at Little Caesars Arena for so long, and to have Kash Doll and the Four Tops as part of the event will make it even more special,” said Shields. “The Masters of Motown and the Queen of Detroit joining the Queen of Flint… I can’t wait for June 3rd!”

Citing poignant words from her hit song, Kash Doll said, “Run me my money. All bets are on Shields!”

The Four Tops, expressing their excitement for June 3, stated: “We The Four Tops are so proud to be singing the national anthem and representing the city of Detroit at Claressa Shields vs. Maricela Cornejo at Little Caesars Arena. We wish both the fighters the best of luck in this great matchup between two of the finest women boxers in the business.”

“Detroit has been a center of sports and culture for decades. June 3 is the return of championship boxing to Detroit and we want to highlight the city in all its glory,” said Dmitriy Salita, President of Salita Promotions, the event’s promoter. “June 3 live on DAZN at Little Caesars Arena is the place to be, with championship action inside the ring and a legendary atmosphere to give fans in Detroit and beyond a 2023 flavor of Motown. Detroit is America’s greatest comeback city.”

Kash Doll

The Detroit-native Kash Doll has become a gold-certified award-winning rapper, sought-after actress, and proven entrepreneur. Throughout her career, she’s been personally invited to open for Drake, and joined DJ Khaled’s set during Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s OTRII Tour, in addition to joining Meek Mill on the Motivation Tour. Her debut album “Stacked” reached top of the Billboard Top Rap Albums Chart and reeled in over 100 million streams, in addition to appearing on soundtracks for blockbuster film franchises such as “Charlie’s Angels”.

On top of that, she stole scenes on the STARZ smash “BMF” and the cultural phenomenon “Empire”. Simultaneously, she consistently distinguishes herself as a dynamic businesswoman, presiding over her own Kash Doll Enterprises and charities such as her B.A.D. (Black American Doll) Girls.

The Four Tops

The Four Tops made their first single in 1956 before Motown’s Berry Gordy signed them without audition to be the marquee action for the company’s Workshop Jazz label. Indelible hit after hit soon followed, with iconic songs including “I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie, Honey Bunch)” and “Reach Out I’ll Be There”. The group later combined with The Supremes to make a series of albums as The Magnificent Seven, and added another number one hit in 1980, making them one of the few groups to have hits in three consecutive decades. In 1990, with 24 Top 40 pop hits to their credit, the Four Tops were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Duke Fakir, an original founding member, continues to lead the group, joined by Lawrence Payton Jr., son of original member Lawrence Payton, Ronnie McNeir and Alex Morris.

In Australia and New Zealand, Shields vs Cornejo airs live on Sunday, June 4.