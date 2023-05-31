Flint’s undefeated two-division undisputed world champion Claressa Shields defends her middleweight crown against No. 1-ranked contender Maricela Cornejo of Prosser, Washington at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan on Saturday, June 3. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 10 rounds bout live stream on DAZN.

Kicking off the fight week, the fighters hosted a media workout, showed off their skills and previewed the upcoming clash.

Shields (13-0, 2 KOs) was originally scheduled to face Hanna Gabriels (21-2-1, 12 KOs) in the rematch. After the bout fell off following the results of VADA test, Cornejo (16-5, 6 KOs) took a call.

Here is what the participants had to say from Downtown Boxing Gym in Detroit.

Claressa Shields

“I had to switch my mind set up when Maricela Cornejo became the opponent. She’s tall, she’s fresh and she’s fought for the world title before. This chance to fight for undisputed is once in a lifetime for her. I’m excited to face an opponent who I know is ready to go.”

“I’ve watched Cornejo on film and seen how she boxes. The thing is, I just feel like I’m a league above these girls, and I’m gonna show it on Saturday night.”

Claressa Shields | Salita Promotions/Terrell Groggins

Claressa Shields | Salita Promotions/Terrell Groggins

“I’m super excited to fight in front of thousands at Little Caesars Arena. I’ve had to keep my head down and train. I might put the makeup and hair and nice clothes on, but I’m not doing anything but focusing on the fight. This is a big moment for Detroit and myself, but the most important thing right now is just winning this fight.”

“No matter who is fighting me on Saturday, they’re getting their ass kicked. The same thing that was gonna happen to my previous opponent, is what’s gonna happen to Cornejo.”

Maricela Cornejo

“When I got the call, I was just about ending camp for a fight on June 6. It was perfect timing. Everything lined up so well that I couldn’t say no.”

“This was the first camp I ever had a strength and conditioning coach. Coach Larry Wade put me in the best possible shape so that I could take advantage of this opportunity.”

Maricela Cornejo | Salita Promotions/Terrell Groggins

“I know what kind of fighter Claressa is, but I also know what kind of fighter I am. I have absolutely no doubt in my ability with this new team I have and the strength and confidence that they installed in me.”

“This is Mari 2.0. I’m taking it on. If you watch any film that’s out there on me, there’s absolutely nothing that looks anything like this Maricela. I’m excited for the world to see the new me too.”

In Australia and New Zealand, Claressa Shields vs Maricela Cornejo airs on Sunday, June 4 live on DAZN.