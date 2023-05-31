UFC Vegas 74: Kara-France vs Albazi takes place at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, June 3. The date when the fight card airs live in Australia is Sunday, June 4.

In the five-round main event, No. 3-ranked flyweight contender and former interim title challenger Kai Kara-France (24-10, 1 NC) of New Zealand goes up against No. 7-ranked contender Amir Albazi (16-1) of London, England by way of Baghdad, Iraq. In the co-main event, No. 15-ranked Alex Caceres (20-13, 1 NC) of Miami, Florida and Daniel Pineda (28-14, 3 NC) of Houston, Texas square off in an all-American clash at featherweight.

Also on the card, Jared Gordon (19-6) faces his fellow-American Jim Miller (35-17) at lightweight. As well, Victor Altamirano (12-2) of Mexico duels Tim Elliott (19-12-1) of the United States at flyweight. Plus, Ketlen Souza (13-3) and Karine Silva (15-4) meet in an all-Brazilian contest at women’s flyweight. In addition, Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (23-7) of Brazil and Abubakar Nurmagomedov (17-3-1) battle it out at welterweight. The full lineup can be found below.

UFC Vegas 74: Kara-France vs Albazi start time in USA

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC Vegas 74: Kara-France vs Albazi live stream on ESPN+. The date is Saturday, June 3. The main card start time is scheduled for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT. The preliminary card begins at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT.

UFC Vegas 74 Australia time, Kara-France vs Albazi

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC Vegas 74: Kara-France vs Albazi live stream on UFC Fight Pass. The date is Sunday, June 4. The main card start time is scheduled for 11 am AEST. The preliminary card begins at 8 am AEST.

MMA fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream UFC Vegas 74: Kara-France vs Albazi from practically anywhere.

UFC Vegas 74 fight card

The full UFC Vegas 74: Kara-France vs Albazi fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Kai Kara-France vs. Amir Albazi

Alex Caceres vs. Daniel Pineda

Jim Miller vs. Jared Gordon

Tim Elliott vs. Victor Altamirano

Karine Silva vs. Ketlen Souza

Abubakar Nurmagomedov vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos

Preliminary card

Daniel Santos vs. Johnny Munoz Jr

Andrei Arlovski vs. Don’Tale Mayes

John Castaneda vs. Muin Gafurov

Jamie Mullarkey vs. Muhammad Naimov

Elise Reed vs. Jinh Yu Frey

Da’Mon Blackshear vs. Luan Lacerda

Philipe Lins vs. Maxim Grishin