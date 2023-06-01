The date has been made official for Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 29. The pair of undefeated champions squares off in the scheduled for 12 rounds world championship bout with the undisputed welterweight title on the line. The fight airs live on pay-per-view. Several tickets for the event are already available for purchase via TicketNetwork.

The contest pits unified WBC, WBA and IBF welterweight champion Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr. and WBO 147-pound world champion Terence “Bud” Crawford. The winner of the bout is expected to become the first undisputed welterweight world champion in the four-belt era, and could emerge as the sport’s No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter.

The fighters have been circling each other since Crawford became a welterweight champion in 2018. The highly anticipated showdown has been finally booked.

“This is an undeniably historic matchup taking place on July 29, because the winner of this fight will go down as the greatest welterweight of this era,” said Tom Brown, President of TGB Promotions. “On top of being for undisputed status, and in addition to pitting two of the top pound-for-pound fighters in the sport against each other, Spence vs. Crawford is an electric style matchup that has captured the imagination of fans everywhere. Boxing’s premier division will have a definitive number one when the dust settles this July at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.”

Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford tickets

Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford tickets to witness all the action on Saturday, July 29 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas go on pre-sale Thursday, June 1 from 10 am PT until 10 pm PT through AXS.com by using the code: BOXING, as per announcement sent out by the promotion.

Public on-sale begins Friday, June 2 at 10 am PT with tickets available through AXS.com.

Several Spence Jr vs Crawford tickets can be purchased now through TicketNetwork.

Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford

Spence vs. Crawford joins Sugar Ray Leonard vs. Thomas Hearns, Pernell Whitaker vs. Julio Cesar Chavez and Floyd Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquiao, as a generational matchup of two popular stars whose dynamic and aggressive styles should produce an instant classic. Both Spence and Crawford have reached the pinnacle of boxing’s glamour division with their sublime skills and can stamp themselves alongside 147-pound legends like Leonard, Mayweather, Sugar Ray Robinson and Pacquiao, with a win on July 29.

Errol Spence Jr (28-0, 22 KOs) has displayed mental toughness inside and outside of the ring throughout an already storied career. He survived a horrific car crash in 2019 and had surgery to repair a detached retina in 2021. Defying both the odds and other’s expectations, Spence came back to not only defend his title but added even more titles to his trophy case.

Born in Long Island, N.Y., the 33-year-old was and raised in Desoto, Texas where he embarked on an accolade-laden amateur career that culminated with him as a member of the 2012 U.S. Olympic team that competed in London, England. He went back to England and won his first welterweight championship when he traveled to Sheffield to meet local favorite and IBF Champion Kell Brook in 2017, stopping Brook in round 11 for the IBF title.

Spence successfully defended the title three times before adding another welterweight title by defeating Shawn Porter in one of 2019’s best fights. After taking time off to recover from injuries from the car crash, Spence defended the unified title with a unanimous decision victory over two-division champion Danny Garcia in 2020. A detached retina scuttled plans to meet Pacquiao in a 2021 showdown, but Spence wasn’t going to be denied as he defeated Yordenis Ugas, who bested Pacquiao as a replacement for Spence, to win the WBA title with a resounding TKO on April 16, 2022.

“I’m truly excited to be a part of the biggest fight in boxing and the best welterweight matchup of the century,” said Spence. “Terence Crawford is a great fighter and our styles are going to make for a great fight. I told him and the world what I was going to do after I captured my first welterweight title and it’s been strap season ever since. On July 29, I’m going to put on a tremendous performance and become the undisputed king of the welterweight division. This is truly going to be a night to remember, one where history is made, and I want everyone to be a part of it.”

Terence Crawford (39-0, 30 KOs) is an accomplished ring tactician who has held world titles at lightweight, super lightweight and welterweight. His special blend of blazing fast hands, high ring IQ, superb counter punching ability and defensive prowess has put him in position to become boxing’s first male undisputed champion in two weight classes if he can get past Spence.

The 35-year-old from Omaha, Neb., kicked off his championship run by winning the WBO Lightweight Title with a unanimous decision victory over Ricky Burns in 2014 and began his 140-pound reign by stopping Thomas Dulorme for the WBO Title in 2015. He added the WBC belt in 2016 with a unanimous decision victory over Viktor Postol and became the undisputed champion at 140 pounds with a KO of Julius Indongo in 2017.

Crawford didn’t stick around to defend his undisputed crown at super lightweight, opting to move up to welterweight in 2018 instead. He announced his presence with a TKO victory over Jeff Horn to claim the WBO Championship. He has successfully defended the title six times, including stoppage victories over former 147-pound champions Porter and Brook. In his most recent fight, Crawford scored a highlight-reel KO of David Avanesyan last December.

“The fans and I have both wanted this fight for years and now it is finally happening,” said Crawford. “This truly is a once in a generation fight, so come out to T-Mobile Arena or tune in to Showtime PPV for the biggest fight in boxing. On July 29, I look forward to making history and becoming two-time undisputed champion of the world.”

The bouts featured on Spence Jr vs Crawford undercard are expected to be announced shortly.

How to watch Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford in USA & Australia

Boxing fans in the United States can watch Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford live on pay-per-view on Showtime.

“With the addition of this blockbuster event, Showtime Sports’ industry-leading schedule becomes even stronger,” said Stephen Espinoza, President, Sports and Event Programming for Showtime Networks Inc. “Spence vs. Crawford is the type of matchup that will demonstrate boxing’s enduring popularity – a marquee event to bring the sports world to a halt with all eyes on the center of the ring in Las Vegas. This fight will be talked about alongside all of the legendary welterweight and undisputed world title bouts throughout history. Together with our partners, we are proud to once again deliver the biggest and best fights that the sport can offer.”

The date when Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford airs live in Australia is Sunday, July 30. Broadcast is expected on Main Event on Kayo.

The event is promoted by Man Down Promotions, TBC Promotions and TGB Promotions.