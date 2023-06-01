Jaime Munguia faces Sergiy Derevyanchenko at Toyota Arena in Ontario, California on Saturday, June 10. Ahead of his 12-round bout against Ukrainian top middleweight contender, former WBO super welterweight world champion from Mexico hosted a media workout at his training gym in Big Bear Lake.

Tijuana’s Munguia (41-0, 32 KOs) last fought in November 2022 in Guadalajara, Mexico where he stopped Gonzalo Gaston Coria in the third round. Going up against Derevyanchenko (14-4, 10 KOs) of Feodosiya, Ukraine he makes his 2023 ring debut. Boxing fans can watch the fight live stream on DAZN.

At the media workout, Munguia was joined by Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy, Oscar De La Hoya. Here is what the participants had to say:

Jaime Munguia, former world champion and middleweight contender

“Derevyanchenko is a tough fighter. He is someone who has gone to the ring and gone the distance with high profile fighters. No one has been able to knock him down and I think this fight and a victory against Derevyanchenko will show everyone that I am ready for any challenge.”

“I am not very worried about what has happened in other fights that Derevyanchenko has been involved in. I do not feel pressure about knocking him out, but I do know that I am going to deliver a convincing victory. I know that I am going to go into the ring and do what I have to do to win.”

Jaime Munguia shadowboxing at a media workout ahead of his bout against Sergiy Derevyanchenko at Toyota Arena in Ontario, California, USA on Saturday, June 10, 2023 | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy Promotions

Jaime Munguia shadowboxing at a media workout ahead of his bout against Sergiy Derevyanchenko at Toyota Arena in Ontario, California, USA on Saturday, June 10, 2023 | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy Promotions

Jaime Munguia prepares to face Sergiy Derevyanchenko at Toyota Arena in Ontario, California, USA on Saturday, June 10, 2023 | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy Promotions

Jaime Munguia shows off his skills at a media workout ahead of his bout against Sergiy Derevyanchenko at Toyota Arena in Ontario, California, USA on Saturday, June 10, 2023 | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy Promotions

Jaime Munguia with team at his training gym in Big Bear Lake ahead of his bout against Sergiy Derevyanchenko at Toyota Arena in Ontario, California, USA on Saturday, June 10, 2023 | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy Promotions

“We have always pursued high profile fighters like Golovkin and Charlo and those fights haven’t materialized due to circumstances that are out of our control. He hasn’t fought in two-and-a-half years and is still considered the world champion, I am not sure what his plan is moving forward, but I am ready to face him if he wants to get in the ring with me. For Golovkin, we reached out to him for this fight, and he didn’t return, I think he may be enjoying a vacation.”

Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy

“We are confident that Jaime Munguia will deliver on a magnificent fight for fans this Saturday, June 10. Derevyanchenko is a tough opponent who has faced the likes of GGG, Daniel Jacobs, and Carlos Adames.”

Oscar De La Hoya greets Jaime Munguia at a media workout at his training gym in Big Bear Lake | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy Promotions

Jaime Munguia and Oscar De La Hoya | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy Promotions

“We want all the big names for Jaime – but we want that fight against Charlo. After our major commercial success with the Ryan Garcia fight, we have the framework to work with PBC and Showtime. But, if that can’t happen, Munguia will fight anyone – Gennadiy, or even David Benavidez are great options for him.”

In Australia, Munguia vs Derevyanchenko airs live on Sunday, June 11.