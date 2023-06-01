Maricela Cornejo: Claressa Shields is coming after me, so I’m fighting fire with fire

Undefeated two-division undisputed champion Claressa Shields of Flint, Michigan defends her middleweight title against top-ranked challenger Maricela Cornejo of Prosser, Washington in the main event at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Saturday, June 3. Ahead of their 10-round world championship clash, the fighters hosted a final press conference, previewed their bout and went face to face.

Shields vs Cornejo headlines the first-ever boxing event at Little Caesars Arena, the home of the Detroit Pistons and Detroit Red Wings. Shields (13-0, 2 KOs) has relished in the adoration of The Motor City, including a visit to throw out the first pitch at last night’s Detroit Tigers game. She looks to give her fans a thrilling show in defending her undisputed crown against Cornejo (16-5, 6 KOs). The latter replaced Hanna Gabriels (21-2-1, 12 KOs), after the bout fell off following the results of VADA test.

Advertisements

Also partaking in the press conference were the co-main event fighters, Flint’s undefeated Ardreal Holmes Jr (13-0, 5 KOs) and Haiti-born Wendy Toussaint (14-1, 6 KOs) of Huntington, New York, who meet in a ten-rounder at super welterweight. As well, President of Salita Promotions Dmitriy Salita, President of 313 Presents Howard Handler, among others.

Boxing fans can watch Claressa Shields vs Maricela Cornejo live stream on DAZN in the U.S., Canada, New Zealand and Australia, and on FITE in other selected markets.

Here is what the participants had to say at the press conference from Little Caesars Arena:

Claressa Shields

“I’m facing a younger, taller and more savvy opponent in Maricela Cornejo than I was in Hanna Gabriels. I want to thank Maricela for accepting this challenge and coming here. I know that she’s always in shape. It’s gonna be a real throwdown in Motown.”

“I know she said she wants to go out there and dance, but you’re gonna be dancing by yourself. Because I came to fight. She can salsa all she wants, but I came to throw down and show my skills.”

Claressa Shields with The Four Tops at the press conference ahead of her bout against Maricela Cornejo at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan on Saturday, June 3, 2023 | Salita Promotions/Terrell Groggins

“It’s fight week and there’s not much more to say. Boxing is changing. To be having this fight here in front of thousands of fans in Detroit, with the G.W.O.A.T. in the main event, we don’t get too many of these opportunities.”

“I’m just happy and excited about this fight. I’m looking forward to putting on a show and showing that I’m the greatest once again.”

“People in Detroit are ready to celebrate. The city is already celebrating because it’s a big moment for Detroit. But I’m still focused on winning the fight. It’s big for all of us, but I’m keeping my head down.”

“When I got the call about fighting at Little Caesars Arena, it felt like there was a slim chance we’d get to fight here. They offered a lot of money to fight again in the U.K., but I wanted to bring my titles here.”

Maricela Cornejo

“When I got the call I was getting ready for another fight, so we were coming to the end of camp anyway. This isn’t a last minute thing for me, because I’m always ready. I’m always staying in the gym. I live, eat and breathe boxing.”

“I’m ready for this opportunity and there’s no excuses come Saturday night. Claressa has done so much for the sport of boxing and everyone in this sport is trying to do our part. Our responsibility is just to make a difference in the sport and that’s what we’re trying to do. She needs a good dance partner to do that. When they called, I said I’m ready to dance.”

Claressa Shields and Maricela Cornejo come face to face at the final press conference ahead of their bout at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan on Saturday, June 3, 2023 | Salita Promotions/Terrell Groggins

“Being an underdog doesn’t affect me at all. I’m gonna go put some money on myself. I knew I’d be the underdog. She’s got the titles, so I know what I have to do.”

“I have absolutely no doubt in my mind that this is the perfect time for me to take this fight. Some might think that it’s short notice, but I’m in tip-top shape.”

“She’s coming after me, so I’m fighting fire with fire. There’s no backing down at all. It’s gonna take heart, endurance, everything and the kitchen sink. That’s the kind of fighter that Claressa is and I’m so ready for it.”

Ardreal Holmes

“I’m really happy that everyone came out and that Flint and Detroit are gonna get to watch us on Saturday. This is a Michigan thing. It’s a Michigan card. We all want to show out.”

“I know that I have to look impressive and open the door for me to eventually fight for a world title. I’m taking it one fight at a time, but I’m coming for the top of the division.”

“There’s not much more talking, I’ll just see everyone on June 3.”

Wendy Toussaint

“I’m very happy to be here for this fight. I know my opponent is very tough, but this is nothing new to me. I’ll see you in the ring on Saturday.”

“I’ve had a great training camp and I feel prepared for this fight. I respect Holmes, but he’s not going to be bringing anything that I haven’t seen before.”

Dmitriy Salita, President of Salita Promotions

“Big-time boxing is back in Michigan on June 3 right here at Little Caesars Arena, and we’re going to see Claressa Shields defend her undisputed title against the top rated contender Maricela Cornejo. This is a big event for Detroit, Michigan and boxing as a whole. They say ‘a tree grows in Brooklyn’, but boxing grows in Detroit.”

“This is going to be a historic night of boxing. Claressa Shields has opened the door for Michigan and Detroit talent to be seen on a worldwide scale. This card will feature some of the best talent in the world of boxing from right here in the state.”

Promoter Dmitriy Salita at the press conference ahead of the Claressa Shields vs Maricela Cornejo for undisputed middleweight title bout at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan on Saturday, June 3, 2023 | Salita Promotions/Terrell Groggins

“The city of Flint has provided some of the best fighters in the sport of boxing and many believe that Ardreal Holmes is next in line. He is undefeated and stepping in for the most challenging fight of his career.”

Howard Handler, President of 313 Presents

“Welcome to fight week. As Detroit’s premier live entertainment company, 313 Presents is excited to present the first ever boxing event here at Little Caesars Arena. We’re making history with this fight.”

“I want to thank Claressa and her whole team for all their hard work and preparation, as we’re just a few days away from the big event. I also want to thank Maricela for stepping in and taking on this challenge.”

“In addition to the main event, Dmitriy has put together a terrific fight card featuring some of Michigan’s best prospects. On top of Flint, Michigan being represented we’ve got Dearborn and Grand Rapids, and each of these fighters are going to make this first ever boxing event here historic and memorable.”

“Claressa, you definitely inspire and give hope to many people out there. Claressa has really gone above and beyond to give back to people who are often overlooked. We’re looking forward to a great crowd and the city being abuzz for boxing.”

In Australia and New Zealand, Shields vs Cornejo airs live on Sunday, June 4.