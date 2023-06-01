Mayweather vs Gotti III undercard bouts announced

Undefeated hall of famer Floyd Mayweather Jr is back in the ring on Sunday, June 11 at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida where he faces John Gotti III, the grandson of famous gangster John Gotti. The pair squares off in an exhibition boxing match scheduled for eight rounds. The event, presented in partnership with renowned director and producer Deon Taylor, airs live on Zeus Network pay-per-view, as part of “Last Names Matter”, also featuring musical performances and more. A full lineup of undercard action has been announced today, pitting Ulysses Diaz against Khalas Karim in the rematch, serving as the co-feature.

In addition to Mayweather’s exhibition, the event features performances from superstar recording artist Ozuna and more. Ozuna has won multiple Latin Grammy Awards and Billboard Music Awards, in addition to his 2018 collaboration with DJ Snake, Cardi B and Selena Gomez on “Taki Taki” that went quadruple platinum.

The event is dedicated to the loving memory of Marikit “Kitchie” Laurico, Mayweather’s longtime assistant who passed away suddenly in April.

Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

Ulysses Diaz vs Khalas Karim

In the co-featured, eight-round exhibition, film and fighting star Ulysess “The Monster” Diaz will rematch popular UK-based fighting star Khalas “BabaYaga” Karim in the sequel to their all-out war from February that stole the show on another Mayweather topped Zeus Pay-Per-View undercard.

Incredibly, Cuban-born, Miami-based cruiserweight Ulysses “The Monster” Diaz didn’t start fighting professionally until he was 35 years old. The subject of a 2022 Urban Film Festival-winning documentary about his life, Diaz grew up with accomplished rapper and singer Pitbull and even traveled the world as his head of security. The now 42-year-old has a successful boxing career at 14-1, 13 KOs and is a breakout star at bareknuckle boxing, where he broke the record for the World’s Fastest Combat Sports KO, made official by Guinness World Records, by laying out Donelei Benedetto in three seconds. Diaz is engaged to WWE Diva Dana Brooke.

Popular “Wicked n’ Bad” light heavyweight champion and boxing prodigy Khalas Karim currently resides in the UK and is originally from Morocco via Denmark. Karim asserted himself as a force by going toe-to-toe with the formidable Diaz in their first clash, an exhibition slugfest for the ages. Despite the size and experience disadvantages, Karim showed refined technique against Diaz and was surging as the fight progressed.

Jarrell Miller vs Antonio Zepeda

In another high-profile four-round exhibition, world-class heavyweight Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller will take on popular Vegas-based undefeated heavyweight Antonio Zepeda.

The undefeated Jarrell Miller was born and raised in Brooklyn, New York, home to his idols and former greats Mike Tyson and Riddick Bowe. An outspoken and entertaining slugger, Miller began boxing at the age of 16 and went 10-1 as an amateur. Now 34-years-old, the 6′ 4″ Miller currently holds a professional record of 26-0-1, with 22 KOs and was last seen knocking out former champion Lucas Browne in six rounds in March of this year. Still considered a dangerous heavyweight, Miller is closing in on a career-defining fight against one of the current stars of the big man’s division.

An “against the odds” story of perseverance, Antonio Zepeda was raised in Phoenix group homes after his father, who was serving a life sentence for murder, died in prison in 2014, and his mother, who struggled and was on the streets, died a year earlier. The 6-foot-6, 270-pound Zepeda was a Phoenix Camelback High School All-Arizona football defensive end. He began his boxing training less than a year after his dreams of an NFL career ended at UNLV in 2017, when he suffered a broken tibia, torn MCL and meniscus. The 28-year-old Zepeda is currently 6-0, 6 KOs as a boxer and a 2-0, 2 KOs in MMA. Now residing in Las Vegas, Zepeda’s fighting style has drawn comparisons, stylistically, to former Polish heavyweight Andrew Golota.

Hector Lombard vs Eric Turner

Also scheduled for action is a four-round bareknuckle boxing match between MMA star Hector Lombard and Eric Turner.

Hector Lombard is a Cuban and Australian professional mixed martial artist, bodybuilder, and former Olympic judoka who competes in the Light Heavyweight division of Eagle FC. Lombard is best known for his tenure in the Ultimate Fighting Championship and has also fought in Deep, Pride, and Bellator where he was the inaugural Bellator Middleweight Champion. Born in Cuba Lombard represented his home nation at the 2000 Sydney Olympics in Judo.

J’Hon Ingram vs Ryan Allen

In another four-round exhibition bout, J’Hon Ingram will battle Ryan “Stone” Allen.

Light welterweight prospect J’Hon Ingram (3-0, 3 KOs) has been touted as “The Next Floyd Mayweather,” by Mayweather himself. The undefeated Las Vegas resident had a short amateur career of just 12 bouts, as his impressive style was already better suited to the professional ranks. Originally from Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Ingram was first introduced to Mayweather when the Hall of Famer was looking for a sparring partner for an upcoming exhibition fight. The first sparring session with Mayweather proved life changing for Ingram and gave him experiences money can’t buy. The 22-year-old Ingram most recently saw viral success online for knocking out world champion Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero in a sparring video.

The 30-year-old Ryan Allen (10-6-1, 5 KOs) currently resides in Las Vegas, but originally hails from Jackson, Michigan. A seven-year professional, Allen has faced a list of top contenders, including current world champion Robeisy Ramirez and has never been stopped. The deceptively capable Allen has never lost to a fighter with more than one loss on this record.

Kamari Burnside vs Brendan Jackson

To open the action, Kamari “KB3” Burnside will fight three exhibition rounds against Brendan Jackson.

A Las Vegas resident, Burnside is a promising amateur boxer and sparring partner for fellow boxing prospect Nico Ali Walsh at Top Rank Gym. A Floyd Mayweather protegee, the 6′ Burnside was formerly a basketball standout guard at Desert Oasis High School in Las Vegas where he was named the Las Vegas League Defensive Player-of-the- Year; averaging 13 points per game, 4 assists per game, 3 rebounds per game, 2.8 steals per game, and breaking the Nevada high school record for steals in a season with 84.

Mayweather vs Gotti III fight card

The current Mayweather vs Gotti III fight card looks as the following:

Floyd Mayweather vs. John Gotti III, 8 rounds

Ulysses Diaz vs. Khalas Karim, 8 rounds, light heavyweight

Jarrell Miller vs. Antonio Zepeda, 4 rounds, heavyweight

Hector Lombard vs. Eric Turner, 4 rounds, light heavyweight

J’Hon Ingram vs. Ryan Lee Allen, 4 rounds, light welterweight

Kamari Burnside vs. Brendan Jackson, 3 rounds

In Australia, Floyd Mayweather vs John Gotti III airs live on Monday, June 12.