Jared Anderson makes his hometown debut on Saturday, July 1 at Huntington Center in Toledo, OH where he faces Zhan Kossobutskiy of Kazakhstan. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 10 rounds heavyweight bout live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+. In addition to the previously announced lineup of action, a pair of Ohio-born fighters joined the undercard today.

Undefeated Abdullah Mason of Cleveland faces Florida’s Tobias Green in a six-rounder at lightweight. Plus, Toledo’s Tyler McCreary meets a to be named opponent in a six-rounder at junior lightweight.

Advertisements

Abdullah Mason (8-0, 7 KOs) is a 19-year-old prodigy who was considered one of the brightest talents in U.S. amateur boxing before signing with Top Rank in October 2021. Mason debuted as a pro the following month with a second-round TKO over Jaylan Phillips. In 2022, Mason went 5-0 with four knockouts. The southpaw phenom plans to be just as dominant this year after a first-round knockout over Erick Garcia Benitez in April and a sixth-round TKO win over Desmond Lyons last month on the Devin Haney-Vasiliy Lomachenko undercard.

Tobias Green (10-3, 3 KOs) is a 27-year-old Floridian who returns after an eight-round decision win against Ryan Schwartzberg last October.

Tyler McCreary (17-2-1, 8 KOs) is an almost nine-year pro who is on the comeback trail. Following his 2019 showdown against former two-division world champion Carl Frampton, the 30-year-old experienced a near-two-year layoff before losing to Manuel Rey Rojas in 2021. Last month, however, he overcame another layoff to score a first-round knockout against Jake Bornea in Toledo.

The current lineup can be found below. The finalized fight card is expected to be announced shortly.

Tickets for the event can be purchased through Vivid Seats, StubHub and TicketNetwork.

Anderson vs Kossobutskiy fight card

Main card

Jared Anderson vs. Zhan Kossobutskiy, 10 rounds, heavyweight

Arslanbek Makhmudov vs. Raphael Akpejiori, 10 rounds, heavyweight

Undercard

DeAndre Ware vs. TBA, 6 rounds, super middleweight

Tiger Johnson vs. TBA, 8 rounds, junior welterweight

Dante Benjamin vs. TBA, 6 rounds, light heavyweight

Husam Al Mashhadi vs. TBA, 6 rounds, junior middleweight

Jahi Tucker vs. TBA, 8 rounds, junior middleweight

Abdullah Mason vs. Tobias Green, 6 rounds, lightweight

Tyler McCreary vs. TBA, 6 rounds, junior lightweight

In Australia, Anderson vs Kossobutskiy airs live on Sunday, July 2.