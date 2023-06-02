Search
Anderson vs Kossobutskiy udnercard: Abdullah Mason faces Tobias Green, Tyler McCreary in action

Newswire
Abdullah Mason faces Tobias Green on Anderson vs Kossobutskiy undercard
Abdullah Mason dominates Erick Garcia Benitez in their bout at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa in Catoosa, OK on April 1, 2023 | Mikey Williams / Top Rank via Getty Images

Jared Anderson makes homecoming debut against Zhan Kossobutskiy at Huntington Center in Toledo

Jared Anderson makes his hometown debut on Saturday, July 1 at Huntington Center in Toledo, OH where he faces Zhan Kossobutskiy of Kazakhstan. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 10 rounds heavyweight bout live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+. In addition to the previously announced lineup of action, a pair of Ohio-born fighters joined the undercard today.

Undefeated Abdullah Mason of Cleveland faces Florida’s Tobias Green in a six-rounder at lightweight. Plus, Toledo’s Tyler McCreary meets a to be named opponent in a six-rounder at junior lightweight.

Abdullah Mason (8-0, 7 KOs) is a 19-year-old prodigy who was considered one of the brightest talents in U.S. amateur boxing before signing with Top Rank in October 2021. Mason debuted as a pro the following month with a second-round TKO over Jaylan Phillips. In 2022, Mason went 5-0 with four knockouts. The southpaw phenom plans to be just as dominant this year after a first-round knockout over Erick Garcia Benitez in April and a sixth-round TKO win over Desmond Lyons last month on the Devin Haney-Vasiliy Lomachenko undercard.

Tobias Green (10-3, 3 KOs) is a 27-year-old Floridian who returns after an eight-round decision win against Ryan Schwartzberg last October.

Tyler McCreary (17-2-1, 8 KOs) is an almost nine-year pro who is on the comeback trail. Following his 2019 showdown against former two-division world champion Carl Frampton, the 30-year-old experienced a near-two-year layoff before losing to Manuel Rey Rojas in 2021. Last month, however, he overcame another layoff to score a first-round knockout against Jake Bornea in Toledo.

The current lineup can be found below. The finalized fight card is expected to be announced shortly.

Tickets for the event can be purchased through Vivid Seats, StubHub and TicketNetwork.

Anderson vs Kossobutskiy fight card

Main card

  • Jared Anderson vs. Zhan Kossobutskiy, 10 rounds, heavyweight
  • Arslanbek Makhmudov vs. Raphael Akpejiori, 10 rounds, heavyweight

Undercard

  • DeAndre Ware vs. TBA, 6 rounds, super middleweight
  • Tiger Johnson vs. TBA, 8 rounds, junior welterweight
  • Dante Benjamin vs. TBA, 6 rounds, light heavyweight
  • Husam Al Mashhadi vs. TBA, 6 rounds, junior middleweight
  • Jahi Tucker vs. TBA, 8 rounds, junior middleweight
  • Abdullah Mason vs. Tobias Green, 6 rounds, lightweight
  • Tyler McCreary vs. TBA, 6 rounds, junior lightweight

In Australia, Anderson vs Kossobutskiy airs live on Sunday, July 2.

