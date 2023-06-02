Claressa Shields vs Maricela Cornejo weigh-in results

Two-division undisputed world champion Claressa Shields (13-0, 2 KOs) defends her middleweight title against top-ranked contender Maricela Cornejo (16-5, 6 KOs) in the main event at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan on Saturday, June 3. The ten-round championship clash airs live stream on DAZN. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.
In the co-main event, Wendy Toussaint (14-1, 6 KOs) and Ardreal Holmes Jr (13-0, 5 KOs) battle it out in a ten-rounder at super welterweight. Also on the card, Antonio Todd (14-7, 8 KOs) takes on Joseph Hicks (6-0, 5 KOs) in an eight-rounder at middleweight. Plus, Marlon Harrington (8-1, 7 KOs) and Gheith Karim (9-0, 3 KOs) square off in an eight-rounder at super welterweight.
In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, June 4.
Get Shields vs Cornejo full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.
Shields vs Cornejo fight card
- Claressa Shields vs. Maricela Cornejo, 10 rounds, middleweight
- Ardreal Holmes Jr vs. Wendy Toussaint, 10 rounds, super welterweight
- Joseph Hicks Jr vs. Antonio Todd, 8 rounds, middleweight
- Gheith Karim vs. Marlon Harrington, 8 rounds, super welterweight
- Joshua Pagan vs. Ronnell Burnett, 6 rounds, super lightweight
- Sarah Liegmann vs. Carisse Brown, 6 rounds, featherweight
- Da’Velle Smith vs. Kahydlian Woods, 6 rounds, middleweight
- Vernon Webber vs. Fernando Rodrigo Simoes de Almeida, 8 rounds, cruiserweight