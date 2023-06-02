Claressa Shields vs Maricela Cornejo weigh-in results

Two-division undisputed world champion Claressa Shields (13-0, 2 KOs) defends her middleweight title against top-ranked contender Maricela Cornejo (16-5, 6 KOs) in the main event at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan on Saturday, June 3. The ten-round championship clash airs live stream on DAZN. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the co-main event, Wendy Toussaint (14-1, 6 KOs) and Ardreal Holmes Jr (13-0, 5 KOs) battle it out in a ten-rounder at super welterweight. Also on the card, Antonio Todd (14-7, 8 KOs) takes on Joseph Hicks (6-0, 5 KOs) in an eight-rounder at middleweight. Plus, Marlon Harrington (8-1, 7 KOs) and Gheith Karim (9-0, 3 KOs) square off in an eight-rounder at super welterweight.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, June 4.

Get Shields vs Cornejo full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Shields vs Cornejo fight card

Claressa Shields vs. Maricela Cornejo, 10 rounds, middleweight

Ardreal Holmes Jr vs. Wendy Toussaint, 10 rounds, super welterweight

Joseph Hicks Jr vs. Antonio Todd, 8 rounds, middleweight

Gheith Karim vs. Marlon Harrington, 8 rounds, super welterweight

Joshua Pagan vs. Ronnell Burnett, 6 rounds, super lightweight

Sarah Liegmann vs. Carisse Brown, 6 rounds, featherweight

Da’Velle Smith vs. Kahydlian Woods, 6 rounds, middleweight

Vernon Webber vs. Fernando Rodrigo Simoes de Almeida, 8 rounds, cruiserweight