Undefeated Clay Waterman faces fellow-unbeaten Kenmon Evans at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York on Friday, June 9. The pair squares off in the scheduled for eight rounds light heavyweight bout, serving as a new ShoBox: The New Generation telecast opener. The event, held during Hall of Fame Weekend, airs live on Showtime.

The original telecast opener was slated to see Ryan Martin (25-2, 15 KOs) up against former ShoBox main-event winner Mykquan Williams (19-0-1, 8 KOs). The ten-round super lightweight bout fell off after Martin withdrew due to personal reasons.

Advertisements

Clay Waterman (10-0, 8 KOs) had a solid amateur career with a record of 140-20. A 2011 junior world champion, the Queensland, Australia native was a 2018 Commonwealth Games medalist and 2019 Asian Grand Slam champion. He is an eight-time Golden Gloves champion and 13-time state champion. Waterman is managed by Brendan Bourke.

Kenmon Evans (10-0-1, 3 KOs) of Port Orange, Fla., is promoted by International Boxing Hall of Famer and former world champion Christy Martin and trained by Pete White. As an amateur, Evans suffered just one loss with 29 victories. He won the Florida Golden Gloves in 2013 and the Florida PAL tournament in 2012. One of 16 children, Evans served eight months in jail in 2014 on a charge that was eventually dropped. After his release, he decided to turn pro. He also teaches youth boxing classes at Pete White’s gym.

“Evans is a real success story,” said Martin. “He got out [of jail] and he’s going to stay out.”

The top of fight card is a ten-round light heavyweight bout between Ali Izmailov (10-0, 7 KOs) and Charles Foster (22-0, 12 KOs). The co-feature is a ten-round super middleweight clash between Richard Vansiclen (13-0-1, 6 KOs) and Juan Carlos Carrillo Palacio (10-0, 8 KOs).

The event marks the fourth time since 2013 that a ShoBox card has taken place in conjunction with Hall of Fame Induction Weekend, which will occur June 8-11. ShoBox has visited Turning Stone Resort Casino a total of seven times previously during its 21-year history. The three-fight telecast on June 9 is promoted by Dmitriy Salita’s Salita Promotions.

The current lineup can be found below. The finalized fight card is expected to be announced shortly.

Izmailov vs Foster fight card

Main card

Ali Izmailov vs. Charles Foster, 10 rounds, light heavyweight

Richard Vansiclen vs. Juan Carlos Carrillo Palacio, 10 rounds, super middleweight

Clay Waterman vs. Kenmon Evans, 8 rounds, light heavyweight

Undercard

Avious Griffin vs. Jonathan Jose Eniz, 8 rounds, welterweight

Maciej Sulecki vs. Elio Heraldo Trosch, 8 rounds, super middleweight

Bryce Mills vs. Jonathan de Pina, 6 rounds, super lightweight

Moses Johnson vs. Walter Burns, 6 rounds, heavyweight

Mykquan Williams vs. TBA, 10 rounds, super lightweight

In Australia, Izmailov vs Foster airs live on Saturday, June 10.