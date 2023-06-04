Ardreal Holmes Jr took the win against Wendy Toussaint when the pair squared off at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan on Saturday, June 3. The super welterweight bout served as the co-feature on the card, headlined by Claressa Shields vs Maricela Cornejo, live stream on DAZN.

The scheduled for ten rounds contest ended prior to the final bell. An accidental head clash left Toussaint with a massive cut on his forehead, forcing a stoppage at 1 minute and 54 seconds into the eighth round.

Advertisements

At the time of a stoppage, one judge had it 77-74 for Toussaint, while two other judges had it 77-74 and 76-75 for Holmes.

With the victory via split technical decision, Ardreal Holmes Jr of Flint, Michigan remained undefeated and improved to 14-0, 5 KOs.

Can feel the sting in the straight right from Wendy Toussaint ?#ShieldsCornejo pic.twitter.com/qbe38eea64 — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) June 4, 2023

“I was expecting a tough fight. Just wasn’t in the shape we wanted to be in, but no excuses. I got the job done,” said Holmes post-fight. “I felt like I didn’t catch my second wind until the seventh or eighth round. That’s when I felt like the fight was really changing. I felt like I took the earlier rounds and he started coming on late.”

“He actually surprised me. Watching film, he usually slows in the fourth or fifth round. That’s what I thought he was going to do, but he shocked me. My plan was to come on halfway through the fight and I thought I was going to close it out at the end. I thought the decision was fair. It was four-four (in rounds), but the point (deduction) did it. He was out of gas the last quarter of the fight.”

Wendy Toussaint of Huntington, New York dropped to 14-2, 6 KOs.

“I didn’t lose that fight,” said Toussaint. “It was my plan to come out fast and outwork him and it worked. I had him hurt. I don’t agree with the point deduction, and the judges got it wrong.”

“It felt like a normal headbutt. I’m a fighter. I was able to fight. I was good to fight. I don’t know [what’s next]. I am going to be training hard. I’ll be back for a rematch, at least.”

An accidental clash of heads puts a halt to Ardreal Holmes Jr. and Wendy Toussaint ?



Do you agree with the decision? ?#ShieldsCornejo pic.twitter.com/mCAb29YERf — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) June 4, 2023

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, June 4.

Get Shields vs Cornejo full fight card results.