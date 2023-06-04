Claressa Shields vs Maricela Cornejo full fight video highlights

Claressa Shields and Maricela Cornejo squared off in the main event live on DAZN from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan on Saturday, June 3. The contest featured Flint’s two-division undisputed champion up against top-ranked challenger of Prosser, Washington.

The scheduled for 10 rounds world championship bout went the full distance. The local favorite put on a dominant performance to come out victorious by unanimous decision. The scores were 100-89, 100-90 and 100-90.

With the victory, 28-year-old Claressa Shields improved her unbeaten record to 14-0, 2 KOs and retained the middleweight crown.

“I feel great,” said Shields post-victory. “I was landing my shots. I won every round like I knew I could. I went for the knockout how many times this fight? Maricela is tough. She did a great job. Height doesn’t matter and power doesn’t matter either. It’s all about the skills and will and heart, and I always have more than the other girls.”

“Stay smart and not get hit with her big right hand. Hit bigger to the body and check her to the head. I knew I could win. Straight right for the money. When I would hit her harder, she would take off. I led off with the right too many times, so I will work on that when we get back to the gym. Maricela is super tough. She was in shape and able to take the shots and able to get away from them. It was a great fight. I can’t wait to go home and watch it and see what I can work on.”

36-year-old Maricela Cornejo dropped to 16-6, 6 KOs. The defeat snapped her three win streak.

“I’m good. I felt fine,” Cornejo said. “Obviously there is so much more I could work on. I want to see the fight again and see the mistakes that I’ve done just to improve on. I think I held my ground and I know I caught her with some good shots and I just need to work on much more to be able to continue those rights I know I landed on her.

“I’m not happy with the loss, I’m just disappointed,” she continued. “I need to just watch it. It’s intense the way she comes forward. I would have done better being more assertive going forward and not going straight back. That’s something I’ve worked on a lot.”

‘I’m only interested in the best’

In her previous bout in October 2022 in London, Shields she scored a unanimous decision against her old rival Savannah Marshall. The latter is scheduled to face Franchon Crews Dezurn for the undisputed super middleweight title in July in Manchester.

Shields previously held all belts at 168.

“I’m only interested in the best,” Shields said post-win over Cornejo, when asked if she was interested in facing the winner of Crews Dezurn vs Marshall. “I’ll be looking at that fight.”

“I think I’ll be going over there to the UK to show my face a little, and see whoever wins.”

“But whoever wins, if they want come meet me here at Little Caesars Arena, and all my fans come watch me fight – I’m all down for it.”

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, June 4.

Check out Claressa Shields vs Maricela Cornejo full fight video highlights below.

