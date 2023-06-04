Search
UFC

Da’Mon Blackshear dominates Luan Lacerda at UFC Vegas 74

Parviz Iskenderov

UFC Fight Night: Kara-France vs Albazi

Da’Mon Blackshear came out victorious when he faced Luan Lacerda at UFC Fight Night: Kara-France vs Albazi live stream on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, June 3. The American bantamweight dominated his opponent from Brazil, having him pined to the canvas, delivering punches. The referee called it a day at 3 minutes and 54 seconds into the second rounds.

With the victory by TKO, Da’Mon “Da Monster” Blackshear of Fayetteville, North Carolina improved to 13-5-1 and secured his first win inside the UFC Octagon. Luan Lacerda of Macapa, Brazil dropped to 12-3 and suffered his second defeat in a row.

Advertisements

“I’m pretty happy,” Blackshear said post-win. “There is definitely some stuff I could work out, but I’m proud of my performance today.”

When asked bout his preparation to defend against leg locks, Blackshear said: “I just have a couple of black belts that we brought from Chile. They’ve been putting it on me every day, and just working bad positions, and just drilling like a motherf*****.”

“He [Luan Lacerda] felt a little strong in the position, so I wanted to settle him down and let him kind of burn his muscle and then I was gonna tee off him, and I ended up doing that.”

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, June 4.

Get UFC Vegas 74: Kara-France vs Albazi full fight card results.

Advertisements

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
MMANewsResultsUFC

Add a comment

Related

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097