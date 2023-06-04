Da’Mon Blackshear came out victorious when he faced Luan Lacerda at UFC Fight Night: Kara-France vs Albazi live stream on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, June 3. The American bantamweight dominated his opponent from Brazil, having him pined to the canvas, delivering punches. The referee called it a day at 3 minutes and 54 seconds into the second rounds.

With the victory by TKO, Da’Mon “Da Monster” Blackshear of Fayetteville, North Carolina improved to 13-5-1 and secured his first win inside the UFC Octagon. Luan Lacerda of Macapa, Brazil dropped to 12-3 and suffered his second defeat in a row.

“I’m pretty happy,” Blackshear said post-win. “There is definitely some stuff I could work out, but I’m proud of my performance today.”

When asked bout his preparation to defend against leg locks, Blackshear said: “I just have a couple of black belts that we brought from Chile. They’ve been putting it on me every day, and just working bad positions, and just drilling like a motherf*****.”

“He [Luan Lacerda] felt a little strong in the position, so I wanted to settle him down and let him kind of burn his muscle and then I was gonna tee off him, and I ended up doing that.”

